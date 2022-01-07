BRADFORD, Pa. — A month before the start of college basketball season, Nathan Schneider hadn’t even planned on playing.
The St. Marys Area High School graduate began his collegiate career three years ago at Penn State-Behrend, where he played two seasons and won an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship as a freshman. After the COVID-19 pandemic derailed what would have been his junior season, however, Schneider transferred to Pitt-Bradford.
The school’s proximity to his hometown of Kersey fueled his decision, as academic instruction transitioned to online and the 2020-21 basketball campaign was wiped out. A few weeks before UPB began practicing, however, Schneider reached out to men’s basketball coach Jesse DeLoof.
That email not only changed the trajectory of Schneider’s basketball career, but the path of the Panthers’ 2021-22 season, as well. Now, Schneider is a regular in UPB’s starting lineup and has provided DeLoof’s young team with a veteran presence.
“We have 12 freshmen, so (Schneider) coming in with, without a doubt, the most experience on the team, he’s battle-tested and has won a conference championship,” DeLoof said. “He’s one of the only guys on the roster that’s played meaningful minutes, so he knows how the conference is and knows the grind of a college schedule.”
AS A freshman in 2018-19, Schneider appeared in 13 games for a Penn State-Behrend team that finished 23-5 and beat LaRoche in the AMCC title game before falling to Hamilton, 62-60, in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
An injury kept Schneider off the court the following season. He’s returned in a big way at UPB, however, averaging 19.5 points and 11.2 rebounds through the team’s first 13 contests.
“It’s something I wish I would have seen prior, but I’m glad that I’m closer to home and my family can come to games,” he said. “It’s nice to have them in the stands watching me do what I love to do.”
Schneider has started all 13 of UPB’s contests, compiling 18 steals and 10 blocks to go with his seemingly nightly double-doubles. He’s been named AMCC Player of the Week three times already, the most recent honor following a 28-point, 14-rebound performance against Pitt-Greensburg on Dec. 18.
“His knowledge of how to work every day — nothing against high school kids, but it’s a different level coming to college, and he had already done it,” DeLoof said. “He knows how to work every day, how to prepare and game plan, and knows how important each possession is. The way he sees the game and his veteran leadership, it’s fortunate for me, coming in my first year. We don’t have a lot of that on the roster since we have so many freshmen.”
DELOOF took over the program ahead of the canceled 2020-21 season, rebuilding a roster that features just three players who were around before the pandemic. Of the team’s 22 current players, only two are seniors, and Schneider is one of four juniors.
Schneider’s time at Penn State-Behrend helped him work out kinks in his game and adjust to the pace of collegiate basketball, an adjustment that many players struggle to make.
“The speed of the game is much different,” Schneider said. “At the high school level, most guys aren’t as athletic or quick. You get to the college level, everyone is so much more athletic, and most guys were ‘the guy’ on their high school team.
“Not everyone can be ‘the guy’ anymore. That was kind of the hardest part for me at Behrend, was knowing that I wasn’t going to be the first or second go-to guy. I had to find my role.”
Schneider’s work ethic, DeLoof said, helped him quickly find his place with the Panthers. His versatility has been an asset, as he has played every position on the floor.
“The thing that separates (Schneider) is the way he competes, plain and simple,” DeLoof said. “The way he cuts offensively and his feel for the game, you can’t teach that kind of stuff. You can play him at the ‘1’ and tell him to guard the quickest kid on the court or play him at the ‘5’ and tell him he’s got to match up against big men. It doesn’t matter, he’ll just find ways to make things happen.”
SCHNEIDER is one of seven former Big 30 players on the Panthers’ roster, including Jackson Glover (Austin), Gus Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), Gavyn Mason (Pioneer), Noah Wichert (Oswayo Valley), Gavin Morton (Cameron County) and Caden Beldin (Cameron County).
Beldin, a freshman, has made eight starts and averaged four points per game, while Napoleon has appeared in eight games (3.3 points), Wichert has appeared in four (2.5 points) and Mason has appeared in 11 (2.1 points).
DeLoof, a 2013 UPB graduate and former player who made 55 career starts for the Panthers, has led his team to a 7-6 start. After three seasons as an assistant coach with the program, he left to coach Youngsville High School for three seasons.
“We just want to keep taking steps forward,” DeLoof said. “The guys we have here are super high-character, hard working and want to win. I like our chances of getting this back to a conference championship-level program, whether that’s this year, next year or the following year. The guys we have around the program are the right pieces and it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of time.”
DeLoof inherited a team that won nine games across its previous three seasons, including a 1-24 finish in 2019-20. His Panthers have averaged nearly 84 points per game this year and are top 40 in the country in field goal percentage, but have allowed over 85 points per game.
“We want to be better defensively,” DeLoof said. “We need to score because we’re giving up too many points. We’re athletic, we’re fast and we’re not the biggest team, so our best offense is pushing the basketball and playing fast. But we don’t want to just be a run-and-gun team and win games in the 100s.”
Schneider has been vital to UPB’s success, as he leads the team in rebounding and is second in scoring behind freshman guard Isaiah Archie (23.7 points). Schneider’s basketball IQ, he said, which was enhanced by his previous collegiate experience, has helped him be a better player and teammate.
“We need to grow up fast,” Schneider said. “We’ve got some big games coming up and we’d like to get a playoff bid, so we can hopefully give ourselves a chance.”
The Panthers tipped-off AMCC play with a Wednesday victory over Mt. Aloysius. They’ll host Penn State-Behrend Saturday before traveling to Hilbert Jan. 12, approaching the meat of their schedule.