SALAMANCA — The 54th season for the Penn-York Junior Golf League teed off with 97 registered golfers and 80 on hand for Monday’s opening tournament at Elkdale Country Club.
Stormy conditions caused a 30-minute delay before golfers took to the links and played through occasional rain.
Andy Nedzinski of St. Marys, Pa. (Bavarian Hills) won the top prize in the boys’ Division I (ages 16-18) in his first-ever Penn-York tournament. The league newcomer carded a 73 with consistent front and back nines: 37 and 36, even after hitting his first tee drive out of bounds. He edged the runner-up, also from Bavarian Hills, Vincent Lenze’s 76.
“I played a practice round here last week,” Nedzinski said afterward. “I didn’t play as well but especially with the weather I wasn’t expecting to play this well. Actually on the first tee box I went out of bounds so I was like, ‘Oh, it might be a rough day.’ But (I) threw in a couple birdies here and there and we made a comeback here.”
The rising high school senior credited his putting for the strong score.
“I was really putting well today,” he said. “I had some nice ups and downs, nice rolling a couple 10-to-15-footers. I was really good inside eight feet today. So (it was) the putter today.”
THE PENN-YORK first-timer got a glimpse of the competition he’d like to compete with through the summer.
“I knew a couple guys playing in it here,” he said, “(I was) looking up on the board and seeing everybody’s score and seeing what everything is like, but it’s a really competitive league so I’m excited and I love competition.”
In the boys’ Division II (ages 14-15), Randolph’s Carter Davis, the overall points winner in the same division last year, won the first trophy of the season with a 77 (37-40). Owen Wright, a fellow Cardinal Hills golfer, was runner-up with a 79.
“It was pretty good, except for … I didn’t do my greatest on the back,” Davis said. “I just got on a streak of bogeys and that was about it. I had some long putts to make (on the back).”
Davis, who will be a sophomore at Randolph in the fall, said it’s his goal to earn another spot in the Men’s Amateur at Bartlett Country Club, which he qualified for last year out of the Penn-York standings and called a “competitive” experience.
LIAM McCARDLE of Caledonia won the Division III (ages 12-13) boys’ crown with a 40 over nine holes, beating runner-up Colton Lineman (Pennhills), who had a 42.
The youngest golfers on the course Monday needed an extra hole to determine Week 1’s winner. In Division IV, Keegan Smith (Bavarian Hills) and Carter Crabtree (Chautauqua) both carded 44s from the modified tees, but Smith won first-place after the first playoff hole with a bogey.
Makenna Heckman (Pennhills) ran away with the girls’ Division I first-place trophy with a 37 (2-over-par) over nine holes, besting runner-up Payten Leet’s 42 by five strokes.
A pair of Orchard Park girls won the youngest divisions. Leading the Division III girls, Eva Militello had a 66 to take first place while Allison Sikora won Division IV with a 69 from the modified tees.
Penn-York will take next week off for the July 4 holiday, resuming play on Monday, July 10, at Pennhills in Bradford, Pa.
The top 10 junior golfers, by division, from Week 1 of Penn-York at Elkdale:
BOYSDIVISION I (16-18) Score Points
1. A. Nedzinski (BH) 73 10 2. V. Lenze (BH) 76 9 3. J. Franz (Pennhills) 79 8 4. E. Wilbur (Bartlett) 80 7 5. R. Lechner (Bartlett) 81 6 6. K. Heckman (Pennhills) 82 5 7. C. Hannon (Chauta) 84 3.5 7. T. Swiech (Lancaster) 84 3.5 9. E. Bailey (Wellsville) 86 3 10. Z. Perkins (Bolivar) 88 .5 10. K. Asti (Ridgway) 88 .5
DIVISION II (14-15) 1. C. Davis (Cardinal Hills) 77 10 2. O. Wright (Cardinal Hills) 79 9 3. M. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 87 7.5 3. C. Bartman (Olean) 87 7.5 5. J. Morrison (Cardinal Hills) 90 5.5 5. T. Reece (Pennhills) 90 5.5 7. L. Nedzinski (Bavarian Hills) 93 4 8. J. Day (Rolling Hills) 94 3 9. H. Johnson (Moonbrook) 97 2 10. J. Mest (Bonas) 101 1
Division III (12-13)(9 holes) 1. L. McArdle (Caledonia) 40 10 2. C. Lineman (Pennhills) 42 9 3. T. Urban (Pennhills) 43 8 4. J. Bell (Pine Acres) 50 6.5 4. N. Perkins (Bolivar) 50 6.5 6. B. Porter (Kane) 52 5 7. D. Myers (Bartlett) 53 4 8. A. Leet (Pine Acres) 54 3 9. K. Riekofsky (Smethport) 55 2 10. K. Streich (Coudersport) 56 1
DIVISION IV (11-under)(9 holes, modified) 1. K. Smith (Bavarian Hills) 44 10 2. C. Crabtree (Chauta) 44 9 3. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 49 7.5 3. C. Lundgren (Pennhills) 49 7.5 5. G. Blocher (Bartlett) 50 5.5 5. K. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 50 5.5 7. H. Honeck (Bartlett) 53 4 8. K. McArdle (Caledonia) 57 3 9. J. McDow (Bartlett) 58 1.5 9. G. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 58 1.5
GIRLSDIVISION I (14-18)(9 holes) 1. M. Heckman (Pennhills) 37 10 2. P. Leet (Pine Acres) 42 9 3. R. Lineman (Pennhills) 43 8 4. S. Benjamin (Bavarian Hills) 45 7 5. R. Thompson (Bolivar) 47 5.5 5. S. Krise (Bavarian Hills) 47 5.5 7. S. Bartman (Olean) 53 4 8. M. Parks (Serenity Hills) 54 3 9. A. Morrison (Cardinal Hills) 65 2
DIVISION III (12-13)(9 holes) 1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 69 10 2. B. Johnsen (Bartlett) 86 9
DIVISION IV (11-under)(9 holes, modified) 1. A. Sikora (Orchard Park) 69 10 2. J. Lyons (Bolivar) 90 9