ST. MARYS, Pa. — St. Marys set the tone on both sides of the ball right from the opening kick on its way to a commanding 34-7 victory over Ridgway at Dutch Country Stadium Friday night.
The battle of unbeatens saw the Dutchmen defense open the game by forcing a three-and-out despite back-to-back offsides penalties.
St. Marys then started its first drive of the night just shy of the 50 at its own 49-yard line.
James Davis, who broke out for a huge night on the ground, opened the drive with an 18-yard burst before Christian Coudriet connected with Michael Fitzgerald for 17 yards as the Dutch quickly found themselves in the red zone.
Davis then used a pair of 8-yard carries, the second of which going for a touchdown, to put the home side on the board just 3:18 into the game.
Vinicius Nunes added the extra-point to put St. Marys ahead 7-0.
“I thought the defense set the tone right off the bat and got our whole team confidence going and got us momentum,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said.
“In high school that momentum is so important and it was just a perfect start.”
On the night, Davis finished with 168 yards rushing on 25 carries while also coming up with an interception on defense for the Dutch.
The Elkers were able to pick up one first down on their second drive of the game by virtue of a penalty on the defense, but were eventually forced to punt from near midfield.
Starting on its own 9-yard line, St. Marys’ offense continued to roll, driving back into the red zone, with the big play coming on a 22-yard connection between Coudriet and Mitchell Reiter.
Coudriet finished the game 16-of-24 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
Reiter accounted for 97 of those yards on six grabs, while Fitzgerald made seven catches for 78 yards.
Kane 51, Bradford 7
KANE, Pa. — Mental mistakes and turnovers once again plagued Bradford.
The Wolves took advantage of Bradford’s miscues and turnovers early on on their way to building a 44-0 halftime lead. Overall, the Owls committed six turnovers with three of those being interceptions and the other three fumbles.
“This is a bad coaching performance. This is all on me,” Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio said after the game. “I let these guys down tonight and it starts at the top. I’ve got to do a better job getting them ready to play and right now, I’m not doing that.”
Lucas Laktash, who started at quarterback in place of the injured Austen Davis for Bradford, was picked off on his first pass attempt during the game’s first offensive drive. It didn’t take long for Kane to capitalize on the short field as Harley Morris scored on a 12-yard touchdown rush to put the Wolves up, 8-0, at the 9:22 mark in the first half.
After a Bradford punt, a 49-yard run from Morris later set up a 7-yard touchdown run from Addison Plants which made it 16-0 in favor of Kane. With 42 seconds left in the first quarter, Kane quarterback Zuke Smith snuck in for a one-yard touchdown to make it 22-0.
DISTRICT 9 IU SMALL SCHOOL Coudersport 39, Elk County Catholic 20
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport was given a stiffer test than in either of its first two games, but used a strong start to remain unbeaten.
Hayden Keck ran 12 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns and though he completed just two passes, one was a 49-yard TD to Dalton Keglovits, as Coudy opened a 24-0 first-quarter lead before moving to 3-0. Gavin Ayers added 99 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 36-yard TD tote, and Brandt Kightlinger notched 120 yards on 20 carries for the Falcons, who piled up 334 yards on the ground.
Elk County Catholic pulled to within 24-14 in the second quarter on a pair of touchdowns from Sam Kaul, one a 15-yard pass from Mason McAllister, but Keck tallied the next two scores on either side of halftime to give Coudy another cushion.
Kaul totaled 168 yards 17 carries while Nick Crisp ran 23 times for 86 yards and a TD for the Crusaders (1-2).
O-E game postponed over virus concerns
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred’s home matchup with Cameron County was postponed out of caution due to COVID-19, the schools announced hours before kickoff on Friday.
According to an O-E School District Facebook post, a member of the school community was recently exposed to an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19. The reported exposure occurred off school grounds.
The Terrors remain 1-1 while Cameron County sits 0-2. No makeup date has been established.