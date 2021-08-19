ST. MARYS, Pa. — The St. Marys Flying Dutch welcome back their now-senior quarterback and several returning lettermen.
With a full roster, St. Marys coach Chris Dworek, beginning his third year in the position after 19 years as Brookville’s head coach, feels confident heading into the season.
“The fact that we had kids last year is nice to have that experience, but the younger guys, they know the last two years it was proven that if you work hard, you’re going to play,” Dworek said. “That creates a good, competitive atmosphere in practice. That’s where you get better.”
Senior quarterback Christian Coudriet, checking in at 6-foot-1 and 179 pounds, was named the District 9 Large School Offensive MVP last season after completing 129-of-208 passes for an impressive 1,576 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Dutch with five touchdowns on the ground.
He’s ready for the leadership role he now holds.
“Being a senior, you kind of feel like it’s your team. It’s an entirely different perspective. We have a great group of guys, which makes it easy,” Coudriet said.
Dworek is hoping Coudriet and other returning lettermen (20 total) will step up to lead like the group who graduated last year.
“Leading by example is important. You can be loud, you can be quiet, but as long as you’re doing what you’re saying you’re doing is important,” Dworek said. “We had such a big group of seniors last year. When that size of a group leaves, the void is big. These guys have had a great summer and they’re leading by example.”
FOR DWOREK, the fact that Coudriet brings experience to the squad does not mean things are set in stone. Competition helps hone skills, and Dworek is a believer in healthy competition.
“Even though our quarterback is back, he’s going to be competing for that spot from day one,” he said. “All these guys (at media day) are returning starters, but they know that they’re going to be competing. The coaches meet every day after practice and have a depth chart that we change every day.”
The Flying Dutch welcome eight other returning starters for the 2021 season, including Logan Mosier, a 5-11, 168-lb junior (wide receiver, defensive back), Colton Swanson, a 6-3, 289-lb senior (line both ways), Connor Bullers, a 6-1, 241-lb senior (line both ways), Alex Lukaschunis, a 6-0, 202-lb senior (line both ways), Carter Price, a 6-1, 264-lb junior (line both ways), Caden Baker, a 6-1, 268-lb junior (line both ways), Conner Straub, a 5-10, 186-lb senior (wide receiver, LB) and Waylon Wehler, a 6-0, 184-lb junior (line both ways).
“I’m really happy with our group at offensive and defensive line. We’ve got a lot of quality kids that have gotten after it in the weight room and gained experience in the last two years,” Dworek said. “You can draw up all the plays you want, but if your linemen aren’t doing their job, you can flush those plays down the toilet. Being able to have good groups up front is going to let us do fun stuff behind them.”
HEADING INTO the season, one area of concern for fans might be the receiving game. However, this isn’t something Dworek is losing sleep over.
“On paper, our receivers look inexperienced, but I know that they’re not,” he said. “We played eight receivers last year, and the starting four were obviously good, but the others scored a few touchdowns among themselves.”
St. Marys finished the 2020 season 5-1 overall, and undefeated (5-0) in the District 9. That may be partly attributed to the depth they bring to the field.
“I remember the days coaching when you were struggling to get 22 guys for a full practice,” Dworek said. “We haven’t had that. We’re lucky we have in the low 50s this year, and we have enough coaches to where we can split the field and have 44 guys going at one time. That does so much for the junior varsity guys. They’re learning the same thing that the varsity guys are learning, so if something happens we can just plug guys in.”
St. Marys starts off the season at home against Ridgway. Players on either side of the Elk County rivalry remember the Dutch’s two wins over the Elkers a season ago, including a 34-7 triumph at Ridgway.
Dworek expects his team to come ready to play, bringing resiliency and determination to the field.
“St. Marys kids — and I don’t know why — they’re always tough. Whether they’re strong or talented, they’re tough. That hasn’t changed,” Dworek said. “What has changed, however, is them buying into the stuff that we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get them stronger and faster, and they’re still tough, so that’s a good combination to have.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Christian Coudriet, senior, 6-1, 179, quarterback
Logan Mosier, junior, 5-11, 168, wide receiver/defensive back
Colton Swanson, senior, 6-3, 289, offensive/defensive line
Connor Bullers, senior, 6-1, 241, offensive/defensive line
Alex Lukaschunis, junior, 6-0, 202, offensive/defensive line
Carter Price, junior, 6-1, 264, offensive/defensive line
Caden Baker, junior, 6-1, 268, offensive/defensive line
Conner Straub, senior, 5-10, 186, wide receiver/linebacker
Waylon Wehler, junior, 6-0, 184, offensive/defensive line
ALSO LETTERING were:
Alex Amador, junior, 6-1, 171, wide receiver/cornerback
Cameron McMackin, senior, 6-1, 171, wide receiver/defensive back
Tommy DeFillippi, senior, 5-10, 159, wide receiver/cornerback
Matthew Davis, sophomore, 5-9, 163, running back/strong safety
Collin Reitz, junior, 6-2, 185, wide receiver/cornerback
Charlie Coudriet, junior, 6-3, 186, wide receiver/quarterback/defensive back
Carter Chadsey, junior, 6-1, 178 wide receiver/cornerback
Layton Ryan, junior, 5-10, 164, wide receiver/linebacker/defensive back
Tony Lewis, senior, 6-1, 174, wide receiver/defensive back
Justin Dornisch, junior, 5-7, 168, running back/defensive back
Toby Steis, junior, 5-8, 164, wide receiver/linebacker
Eli Rippey, junior 5-10, 166, running back/linebacker
Greg Dippold, junior, 5-10, 162, running back/linebacker
Ashton McDowell, senior, 6-0, 175, offensive/defensive line
Clay Grazioli, junior, 6-2, 257, offensive/defensive line
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Chr. Coudriet, Cha. Coudriet, Tristan Dilley (so., 5-10, 168), Brayden Asti (so., 5-10, 167), Tyler Reed (so., 5-10, 168), Jaden Wehler (fr., 5-10,160)
Running backs: Davis, Dornisch, Rippey, Dippold, Grant Jin (fr., 5-9, 176), Brody Riedofsky (fr., 5-10, 159)
Receivers/Ends: Amador, McMackin, DeFillippi, Dilley, Reitz, Cha. Coudriet, Chadsey, Bryce Mattiuz (so., 5-6, 134), Jackson Vollmer (fr., 5-9, 152), Romelo Van Cedarfield (so., 5-10, 159), Dylan Bleggi (fr., 5-9, 158), Mason Sheeley (so., 6-1, 165), Devin Hillard (jr., 5-10, 157), Dalton Steele (sr,. 5-9, 150), Noah Millan (so, 5-10, 159), Kaiden Snelick (sr., 5-10, 164)
Guards/Tackles: McDowell, Grazioli, Swanson, Lukaschunis, Baker, Wehler, Gavin Studor (so., 5-11, 237), Genesis Bobenreith (fr., 5-9, 176), Evan Caskey (so., 6-1, 192), Jackson Showalter (fr., 5-9, 229), Aidan McAlee (fr., 6-1, 209
Centers: Bullers, Price, Andrew Wolfanger (so., 5-10, 161)
Defense
Ends: Sheeley, Bobenreith, McDowell, Grazioli, Bullers
Tackles: Studor, Caskey, Showalter, McAlee, Swanson, Lukaschunis, Price, Baker
Linebackers: Dilley, Jin, Ryan, Steis, Reed, Snelick, Rippey, Dippold, Riekofsky, Wolfanger, Straub, Wehler
Defensive backs: Amador, McMackin, DeFillippi, Davis, Reitz, Mattiuz, Cha. Coudriet, Vollmer, Van Cedarfield, Chadsey, Bleggi, Lewis, Asti, Hillard, Dornisch, Steele, Mosier, Millan
Kickers: N/A
THE SCHEDULE:
August
27 — Ridgway, 7 p.m.
September
3 — at Bradford, 7 p.m.
10 — DuBois, 7 p.m.
17 — at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
24 — Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
October
1 — at Karns City, 7 p.m.
8 — Brookville, 7 p.m.
15 — at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
22 — Kane, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Franklinville/Ellicottville