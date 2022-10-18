BUFFALO — Jim Charles described it as the “worst weather conditions” he’s ever coached in.
And for somebody who’s been at the helm for 25 years, that’s saying something.
The frigid, rainy conditions, which was much worse in the Buffalo area than it was locally, kept scoring at a standstill and, however trying, allowed Charles’ Olean boys soccer team to remain in position to pull off the upset.
Until the final, fateful minutes when City Honors found the one goal it needed and the Huskies were forced to return home unable to even feel their feet.
David Martinez finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute as No. 5 City Honors (9-4) escaped Olean, 1-0, in a Section 6 Class B1 second round matchup on Tuesday night at Wiley Stadium. City Honors will advance to play No. 4 International Prep in Thursday’s quarterfinals while Olean’s season, after yet another close loss, comes to an end at 2-13-1.
While City Honors eventually broke through, with Baylin Mayhook assisting, the story of the game was the inclement weather.
“It was the worst weather conditions and the windiest, rainest game I have ever coached in,” Charles noted. “Both teams were running out of substitutions because we had kids dealing with hypothermia(-related issues). We had to send our second goalie into the game because it was just too cold to stand there and endure it.”
Josh Gardner had two initial saves while Braylon Torres stopped four shots for No. 12 Olean. Of the Huskies’ 12 losses this year, seven were by a single goal.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENTCLASS B1 SECOND ROUNDInternational Prep 6, Pioneer 2BUFFALO — Sam Win Aung scored in the 10th and 12th minutes and Munguikonasi Sunday recorded a second-half hat trick to power International Prep.
Reponse Mpore also found the back of the net while Tempsi Asukulu turned away eight shots for No. 4 I-Prep, which will meet No. 5 City Honors in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
J.T. Carmody had given Pioneer a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute, but it wasn’t enough for the 13th-seeded Panthers (4-12-1) at Wiley Stadium. Zander Terhune scored off a Carmody pass in the 70th minute and Seth Higgins piled up 20 saves for Pioneer.
CLASS B2 FIRST ROUNDAllegany-Limestone 12, Newfane 0ALLEGANY — Eric Spring tallied just 10 seconds in, had a first half hat trick and racked up five goals for the game to power top-seeded Allegany-Limestone.
Spring, now with 26 goals on the year, also had an assist. Sean Conroy posted a goal and two assists while Zach Luce, Ryan Roulo, Jesse Decker, Cooper Wilczewski (assist), Zander Parsons (assist) and Matthew Rohrabacher also found the back of the net for the Gators (13-4).
Jack Conroy needed just one save to earn the shutout. A-L led 5-0 within the first 10 minutes and 10-0 at halftime. The Gators will host No. 8 Akron in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Christopher Klumpp racked up 16 saves for No. 16 Newfane (1-12).
Alden 10, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-LV 0ALDEN — Caiden McCoy, Kaden Kissell and Alex Nuwer all netted a pair of goals to lead No. 3 Alden.
Jordan Stec scored in the ninth minute to give Alden a 1-0 lead, but Salamanca/C-LV managed to keep the deficit there until the break. The Bulldogs (13-3-1) then exploded for nine second-half markers to pull away.
Timothy Boucher and Joshua Yoerg both had a goal and two assists and Nate Long had a goal and an assist. Tri Nguyen had four saves to earn the shutout.
No. 14 Salamanca/Cattaraugus-LV finished the year 1-16.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 FIRST ROUNDGenesse Valley/Belfast 2, Avoca Prattsburgh 0BELFAST — A goal in each half lifted No. 7 Genesse Valley Belfast to a first-round playoff victory.
Justin Hill scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Evan Turybury finished a breakaway in the second half for the JagDogs (7-6-4), who will travel to No. 2 Harley-Allendale-Columbia in Friday’s quarterfinals. Thai Norasethatoran had four saves to earn the shutout.
Chris Ruest saved six shots for No. 10 Avoca Prattsburgh (5-12).
“I thought we played a complete game,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said. “Our defense played really solid.”