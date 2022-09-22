(Editor’s note: This is the third in a three-part series on Olean native Colby Cummings, who’s now in a management position at the online sportsbook BetRivers, how sports gambling works and its place in today’s society. Today: the booming nature of betting.)
Up until recently, it was still largely viewed as a taboo endeavor.
To place a wager on a sporting event, you had to know somebody who knew somebody, go through a bookie or physically be in the state of Nevada. A few online options had begun to materialize, but were largely lowkey. The NFL and just about every other sports league, both professional and amateur, distanced themselves from the idea, fearful of the effect it might have on its product and fans.
Make no mistake, sports gambling was there, and it was rampant, the source of billions of dollars exchanging hands each year. But it mostly existed in the shadows or, in some cases, your local Off Track Betting.
“For a long time, it was kind of ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’” said Colby Cummings, an Olean native who now oversees operations for BetRivers, an online sportsbook.
But that’s all changed, in an almost 180-degree fashion, over the last few years. And for three primary reasons: Legality, convenience and visibility. Some form of online sports betting is now legal in 25-plus states (New York gave the green light for mobile sports betting on Jan. 8 of this year). Predictably, the NFL couldn’t have about-faced fast enough, partnering with a number of major sportsbooks; indeed, you can’t go a full commercial break without seeing a sponsored ad for online betting.
And now, of course, one can place any wager he wants right from his phone.
AS A result, an already booming business has only exploded even more in the last half-decade, reaching any number of constituents that wouldn’t have given the pursuit a second thought just a short while ago.
And it’s only going to continue going in that direction.
“People are sitting home watching a game from their couch, they don’t have to drive to a retail sportsbook to get a bet in, they’ll just do it right from their phone,” Cummings reiterated. “And a lot of the research and the highlights that they’re watching, the things that motivate them to bet or give them their angles on what they decide to bet on, a lot of that information they’re getting from their phone.”
Rather than having to sit at a retail kiosk, bettors have everything they need in the palm of their hand. Some sportsbooks offer live-streaming of games so you can watch while you wager. Most have begun to integrate different forms of stats and tips into their apps to help guide one in his betting experience — how many points has this team been averaging of late? What’s its injury history like?
That’s created a kind of one-stop shop that has made the process even more user-friendly and enticing, Cummings noted. And it’s ushered in an era of “live” betting where the number of quicker, smaller bets — and the excitement level — has increased.
“It just seems like it’s kept people a lot more engaged,” he said. “It’s a lot less dangerous and it’s a lot more personable than just dealing with a bookie where you’re just hoping that this guy doesn’t break your legs if you don’t pay him.
“We’ve gotten rid of that old-school mentality. It’s become a lot less taboo to where now this is more of a recreational hobby; it’s seen as gaming more than it’s seen as gambling. Gambling obviously has that taboo sound to it, but to a lot of people, it’s a lot of fun to them.”
It’s also something that can make what might have been a mostly uninteresting Jaguars-Texans game a little more compelling.
“And it doesn’t just have to be because you have a fantasy player on that team,” Cummings said. “It can be because, ‘I don’t really care to watch this Thursday night game necessarily, but if I put a little bit of action on it, I can get some interest out of it.’”
ONLINE sportsbooks such as BetRivers have been able to “remove a lot of red tape” within the business, Cummings noted. Placing a bet has become much easier and more accessible. It’s also seemingly taken hold of an entire generation, as young people — both men and women — who have only known legal betting in their 20s flock to their preferred apps.
But does that sheer convenience, and the fewer deterrents that seem to exist, such as the prospect of navigating shady back channels, potentially give rise to increased levels of addiction or an unhealthy obsession with the “gaming” component?
Cummings believes those things can be controlled, noting that it’s a regulated industry.
“As far as the dangers … I would argue that the regulations are pretty good because they protect both the sportsbook and the customer,” he said. “There’s a lot of responsible gaming initiatives out there to anybody who might present themselves with any gambling addiction-type behaviors.
“And at the same time, I think adults have free will, they’re allowed to do what they want. If they want to gamble they can. People like to spend money on their hobbies; for some people it’s skiing, for some it’s gambling.”
Sportsbooks will gladly take your money, Cummings said, but there also fail safes in place to help curb the threat of addiction.
“You can set deposit limits, or you can only put this much money down at any given time,” he said. “You can only log in between these hours. You can say, ‘give me a break for a week, I won’t be able to sign in, then I’ll be back. There’s definitely several protections in there; some of them on our end, some of them on the customers’ end.”
STILL, this is a sports-loving society, one that’s immersed in that world through social media, where the whispers to make a wager are clearly only getting louder. This is particularly true for the NFL.
Now that football is here, people are going to bet, and they’re going to bet big.
And the volume of those wagers will only continue to rise through these newer forms of instantaneous, quick-hitter betting.
“Inevitably, it’s going to move in that direction,” Cummings acknowledged. “It’s going to be betting, is this drive going to cross the 50-yard line? Is the next play going to be a pass or a run?; these very fast markets, because people like action and they like it fast and it can help you stay a lot more engaged with a game. A lot of times, people bet the first-half (point total) because they don’t want to have to wait the full game to see whether or not they’re going to win.”
Of that younger generation of which he’s a part, at age 25, he added with a laugh: “We like things quick. We like highlights, we like 30-second Tik-Tok videos, we like that instant gratification you get on social media. We’re not a patient generation; we like instant gratification, I’ll admit it.
And now that it’s regulated, now that the professional sports leagues have endorsed legal gambling and now that it’s being covered by the mainstream media?
“I think it’s giving people a lot more confidence that it’s safe, it’s regulated, it can be a source of entertainment,” Cummings said. “It’s not what it was thought to be maybe even just 5-10 years ago. It’s come a long way. I was always interested in it myself, so I’m glad that so many people are getting exposure to it, in a safe way, so that they can really enjoy it.”