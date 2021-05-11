The Portville football team wanted to make a statement so bright that Colt Matz could see it from his hospital room in Buffalo.
The Panthers wore orange socks — the color of the leukemia awareness ribbon — in support of the 10-year-old Portville boy. Matz was recently diagnosed and began treatment for leukemia at Oishei Children's Hospital. The football team’s other visible gesture came in the form of two numbers, 45, in bright orange helmet decals, in reference to the youngster’s “Colt 45” nickname.
Colt’s father, Mike Matz, the Portville baseball coach, watched the game with him on the livestream by WNY Athletics.
“The outpouring of support and love we have received for Colt is moving, emotional, and shows what an awesome community we live in,” the elder Matz posted to Twitter on Sunday. “Portville, the Southern Tier, and the entire WNY community have shown … that this is truly a magical place to live. We're watching @FootballPCS on @WNYAthletics right now, and Colt and I were so incredibly moved by the tribute to him before the game. We feel the love and strength from everyone! #Colt45Strong”
WNY ATHLETICS’ Tom Prince, one of the announcers for the stream, sent a shoutout to Colt before the game.
“We want you to know that all of Western New York is behind Colt right now,” Prince said.
Portville coach Josh Brooks sent a text and photo message to Colt’s parents, including mother Christina, both of whom are teachers at PCS, before Sunday’s game showing the socks and helmets Portville would wear. Mike responded that Colt asked, “All of that is for me?” with a smile on his face.
“My exact words were, ‘be sure to tell your boy that he has 35 Portville football players playing for him tonight and we love you guys,’” Brooks said. “Mike sent that text back saying it gave him a huge smile, it made everyone feel good, we were just happy we could make him smile.”
Brooks said his players fully supported the tribute when they learned of Colt’s diagnosis, and even took up a collection among themselves to help the family. Brooks said his fiancé made the 45 stickers with her Cricut and Portville girls basketball coach and teacher Inga Welty helped quickly order the socks with Prime delivery.
“One of our seniors after the game last night handed me an envelope full of cash and said our team took up donations in the locker room and this is for Mr. Matz,” Brooks said. “It tallied over $100 and they did that all on their own. It's just great to see the community step up and support the Matzes; they're great people, we know they're going to get through this and everything's going to work out well. We just hope Colt can feel all the support that he's getting from down here and really all of Western New York after that broadcast last night.”
THERE ARE several ways to directly support the Matz family started by their friends, family members and colleagues, to help with the medical costs for Colt’s treatment.
The school has a Venmo account under the name Portville Central School Charity. Donations should include the subject line “Matz.” Donors can also drop off cash or checks at PCS with Coralie McMahon.
A shop with t-shirts for “Colt 45” is available through Studio 4 East at colt45.itemorder.com/sale.
Another t-shirt sale, started in conjunction with the Cattaraugus/Chautauqua Baseball Coaches and the Jock Shop in Jamestown, is available at colt45strong.itemorder.com/sale.
Frewsburg baseball coach Jay Grann described the sale as a collaborative effort between himself, Allegany-Limestone coach Eric Hemphill and Jock Shop co-owner Randy Marsh.
“I had a feeling there'd be plenty of people who wanted to help,” said Grann, who has struck up a friendship with Mike Matz over 15 years of coaching in the same region. “I've got some financial donations for him as well, but the t-shirt idea kind of came from Eric, Randy Marsh at the Jock Shop in Jamestown and myself, and Randy kind of spearheaded it with getting the online store going and he said he would sell the T-shirts for cost and any profits made he would donate to the family.”
ALTHOUGH they've coached nearby schools for the past decade or more, often as league rivals, Hemphill and Mike Matz, both Allegany natives, have a friendship that seems to grow each season, talking multiple times a week to chat about baseball or compare notes on a particular team or coaching side-by-side at St. Bonaventure baseball camps.
Hemphill said he and other CCAA baseball coaches learned of Colt's diagnosis in an email last Monday from Grann.
"As I saw that, immediately your heart goes out to Mike and Chrissy and the family and everybody in the community that they're so close to,” Hemphill said. “I almost immediately thought to myself, 'how can we help?' No. 1, Mike is an Allegany-Limestone grad, so from a school standpoint I've been thinking of stuff, from a baseball community standpoint I was thinking right away, what can we do to help him out?”
Later that afternoon, Hemphill placed a call to Marsh. By Sunday, the Jock Shop had started a website with a two-week campaign to sell T-shirts in support of Colt.
“It's been really well-received so far,” Grann said a day after the site launched. “I can't quite tell you how many people have ordered but I know it's more than just a couple and from different parts of the country even, that's the best part about social media is it doesn't have to be a local thing anymore.”
RANDY AND his son Derek Marsh already have an organization dedicated to fighting leukemia, called Strike Out Leukemia, which started as Derek battled the disease as a teenager.
Their organization has held a golf tournament in August for the last decade to raise awareness and money to fight leukemia. The Marshes donated to buy orange wristbands for every baseball team in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties this season. Coaches are coordinating to pick a day or two when every team will be in action this spring and all will wear their orange wristbands to show support for Colt.
“I assume some teams, my team at Frewsburg, will probably wear them all year,” Grann said. “But we're just going to pick a certain day where we can say everybody's got their wristband on for Colt, and again that was through Randy and his son Derek coming through with those funds.”
Hemphill said the baseball community wants to send a message, just like the Portville community has: they all have Colt’s back.
“The immediate message is we're all behind him,” Hemphill said. “It's a small community, whether it's Portville or it's Allegany or Frewsburg, we're all small towns and I feel like we look out for one another. So then to be in an even smaller type of community being the baseball community — his dad is such a die hard — I just want them to know that he's surrounded by people that are looking out for him, that we're going to support him all the way through this and no matter what it takes, there's people here that, whether it's Colt or Mike or Chrissy — and it's the same way in Portville — I've reached out to people there already that they are going to do whatever it takes to get Colt and the entire family through this.”
