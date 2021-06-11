OLEAN — Make it five in a row for the Olean High baseball team.
Adam Spencer tossed another gem, Eric Havens went 2-for-2 with three RBI and the Huskies took early control with four first-inning runs en route to a 9-5 triumph and season sweep of Fredonia in a CCAA I West matchup on Friday.
Spencer struck out seven and allowed just two hits and one run over six strong innings. He also helped his cause by notching a two-run single at the plate. It was the Huskies’ second victory in as many days after a 12-4 triumph over Southwestern on Thursday.
Olean has won five-straight after a 2-2 start, outscoring its opponents 36-17 in that span.
“Our approach has definitely been nice,” said OHS coach Les DeGolier, whose team sits a game back (in the loss column) for first in the league standings. “(Thursday) night, we had a lot of walks, so we didn’t get a chance to really hit the ball. Tonight, we had better chances and we had eight hits, and in critical times.
“We’ve been leaving runners on base quite a bit and it was to see the guys, at least early on, come through with timely hits and cash in on those runners in scoring position.”
The Huskies led 7-0 before Fredonia reached the scoring column in the fifth and had a comfortable 9-1 advantage before weathering a shaky final inning.
“We’re picking up momentum,” DeGolier acknowledged. “We knew it was going to take some time to get it going (frantic year), but we seem to be doing that.”
He added of Spencer’s season to this point, “Adam has been a stud all year. I don’t know what his ERA is, but it’s sub-1.00. Every time he goes out, he’s making it hard on other teams.”
CCAA I EAST
Ellicottville 19, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5
CATTARAUGUS — Clayton Rowland went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored while Lucas Marsh was 2-for-3 with a three RBI and four runs as Ellicottville bounced back from Thursday’s 19-1 loss to Salamanca in emphatic fashion.
Ryan DeKay, who struck out seven and allowed just three earned runs in a complete-game effort, added a hit while driving in three and scoring three runs for the Eagles (5-5). Hunter Smith singled and drove in two runs.
“Ryan started last night and struggled a bit and came out tonight and really settled in and pitched a great game for us,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “Lucas had a couple of clutch hits. It was nice to bounce back. As I told the guys, today’s a new day and we have to have a short memory.
For CLV, Ryan Harper hit two doubles, Nick Savidge went 2-for-3 with three runs and Gavin Baxter doubled and drove in a pair.
Portville 14, Franklinville 1
FRANKLINVILLE — Maxx Yehl pounded out two triples with five RBI as Portville pulled away late for its 10th-straight win.
Michael Cole posted four hits, including a double and triple, and two RBI while Joe Long (double) had three hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Luke Petruzzi chipped in three hits for Portville, which scored 12 runs over the final two innings to turn a tight 2-1 contest into a one-sided win.
Luke Petryszak fanned 14 and allowed just three hits over six frames for Portville (10-0), which outhit Franklinville, 18-4. Beau Bielecki singled and scored the lone run for Franklinville (2-5), which took a 1-0 first-inning lead and hung with Portville until faltering late.
“Their pitcher was excellent, and we just didn’t have enough baserunners,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski said. “We could only hold them (for so long). I was happy through most of it, and then kind of the floodgates opened at the end. They got a couple of big hits from their top guys, and that was the difference.”
Salamanca 9, North Collins 0
SALAMANCA — Lucas McKenna piled up 13 strikeouts (2 walks) and scattered five hits while throwing a complete-game shutout for Salamanca.
McKenna helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 and driving in three runs. Hayden Hoag went 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs, Jaxson Ross (RBI) doubled twice with two runs and Zaron Tucker had two hits, including a double, for the Warriors, who set the tone with a five-run first inning.
Harley Hoag was 3-for-3 with an RBI while Andy Herrick tripled and drove in a run as Salamanca (8-4) claimed their fifth-straight victory.
Asher Parnitzke went 2-for-3 for North Collins.
AT FRANKLINVILLE
R H E
Portville 002 007 5 — 14 18 1 Frank. 100 000 0 — 1 4 3 Luke Petryszak (14 SO, 3 BB), Mario Pascucci (7) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Dominic Pascucci Blake Frank (4 SO, 5 BB), Bretton Blecha (6) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Beau Bielecki
AT OLEAN
R H E
Fredonia 000 010 4 — 5 3 2 Olean 401 202 x — 9 8 2 Adam Spencer (7 SO, 1 BB), Ethan Smucinski (7) (3 BB), Chase Kratts (2) (2 BB), Jason Brooks (7) (2 SO) and Dom Henzel
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
Ellicott. 307 027 — 19 7 3 Catt-LV 101 201 — 5 11 3 Ryan DeKay (7 SO, 3 BB) and Clayton Rowland Elijah Perkins (2 SO, 5 BB), Nick Savidge (3) (4 SO, 3 BB), Seth Howland (6) (1 SO, 3 BB) and Joe Quigley
AT SALAMANCA
R H E