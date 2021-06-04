ALLEGANY — The Olean baseball team got its revenge on Dunkirk, besting the Marauders in a pitcher’s duel.
Adam Spencer stymied a Dunkirk lineup that scored double-digit runs on the Huskies in a 14-3 defeat earlier in the season. Spencer struck out eight while allowing five hits and four walks over seven strong innings to lift Olean to a 3-1 triumph in a CCAA I West rematch on Friday.
“They were undefeated in the league,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said of Dunkirk. “We’ve kind of been amping up for this game, trying to knock off the king of the hill.”
Dunkirk’s lone run came unearned in the fifth inning when a dropped fly ball with two outs scored a Marauder runner from second. Olean’s offense came via a three-run outburst in the third that provided sufficient run support for Spencer.
Aaron Vincent led off the Husky third with a double into the left-centerfield gap. Thomas Bates singled before Dominick Henzel walked, setting up a Jason Brooks sacrifice fly.
Eric Havens followed with a two-run single, extending Olean’s lead.
“We had a great performance from (Spencer) and strung together one good inning,” DeGolier said. “The first game we played (against Dunkirk), a lot of things came unraveled.”
Dunkirk’s Javy DeJesus struck out 10 batters while walking three over his six innings on the mound.
Olean improved to 5-2 while Dunkirk fell to 9-3.
CCAA I WEST
Fredonia 14, Allegany-Limestone 8
FREDONIA — Fredonia used two five-run innings to out-score Allegany-Limestone.
After the Hillbillies plated five runs in the bottom of the second inning, the Gators answered with five of their own in the top of the third. Fredonia would score five more in the fourth, however, followed by back-to-back two-run innings, to distance itself from A-L.
Gabe Schrader was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Fredonia. Maddox DeLong was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Gators with two RBI, while Sean Conroy was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Cuba-Rushford 17, Hinsdale 6, 6 innings
HINSDALE — A seven-run first inning powered Cuba-Rushford (10-4) over Hinsdale (1-10).
Benson McCumiskey went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for the Rebels while Ethan Rix went 3-for-4 and Landon White finished 2-for-3. John White struck out five Hinsdale batters over four innings of work on the mound, and Austin Pinney racked up six strikeouts over two innings.
Hinsdale’s Sam Cashimere went 2-for-3.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 14, Whitesville 1, 5 innings
WHITESVILLE — Sparked by an 11-run third inning, Scio/Friendship (9-3) rolled over Whitesville (0-9) for the second time this season.
Cory Bolzan homered and scored three runs in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. Joez Bednez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while striking out three batters over five innings of work on the mound for S/F.
CCAA I EAST
Salamanca 12, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6
CATTARAUGUS — Salamanca (4-4) used a quartet of pitchers to keep Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s (0-8) offense in check as a four-run fourth and five-run fifth led the Warriors over the Timberwolves.
Harley Hoag and Jackson Ross each struck out four batters on the mound, and each helped lead Salamanca’s offense with multiple hits. Ross had three hits, including two doubles, while Hoag had two hits.
Gavin Baxter doubled for C-LV.
Portville 10, North Collins 0, 6 innings
PORTVILLE — Portville jumped on North Collins for eight runs in the first inning on its way to a shutout victory.
Joe Long and Michael Cole each had two hits for the Panthers, while Max Yehl and Ryan Stillman each drove in two runs. Long struck out six batters over four innings in a winning effort on the mound.
AT WHITESVILLE
R H E
Scio/Friendship 10(11) 11X X — 14 9 1 Whitesville 001 00X X — 1 4 5 Joey Bednez (3 SO, 3 BB) and Cory Bolzan Gavin Cutler (3 SO, 6 BB), C.J. Estep (4) (4 SO, 3 BB) and Luke Erdman
HR: Cory Bolzan (S/F).
AT HINSDALE
R H E
Cuba-Rushford 722 402 X — 17 15 1 Hinsdale 030 030 X — 6 8 4 John White (5 SO, 2 BB), Austin Pinney (5) (6 SO, 2 BB) and Logan Lewis and Ethan Rix Damion Brown (1 SO, 1 BB), Ethan Cashimere (2) (0 SO, 0 BB), Zach Byrne (6) (2 BB) Parker Cummins
HR: Benson
McCumiskey (C-R).
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
Salamanca 030 450 0 — 12 10 4 C-LV 015 000 0 — 6 4 5 Jason McGraw (3 SO, 8 BB), Harley Hoag (3) (4 SO), Jackson Ross (5) (4 SO, 1 BB), Lucas McKenna (7) (1 BB) and Shawn Vaselli Nick Savage (3 SO, 3 BB), Ryan Harper (5) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Elijah Perkins
HR:
None.
AT PORTVILLE
R H E
North Collins 000 000 X — 0 2 1 Portville 801 001 X — 10 7 1 Tyler Witkowski (9 BB), Matthew Warsaw (1) (4 SO, 6 BB), Austin Kehr (5) (2 SO) and Tony Puckhaber Joe Long (6 SO, 0 BB), Luke Petruzzi (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Dom Pascucci
HR:
None.
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Dunkirk 000 010 0 — 1 4 3 Olean 003 000 0 — 3 5 2 Javy DeJesus (10 SO, 3 BB) and Phil Messina Adam Spencer (8 SO, 4 BB) and Dominick Henzel
HR:
None.
AT FREDONIA
R H E
Allegany-Limestone 005 030 0 — 8 8 2 Fredonia 050 522 0 — 14 8 1 Mason Fisher (1 SO, 6 BB), Eric Furlong (2) (2 BB), Maddox DeLong (4) (2 SO, 3 BB), Mason Fisher (6) (1 SO, 1 BB), Eric Furlong (1 BB) and Andrew Giardini and Jayden Gustafson Gabe Schrader (3 SO, 3 BB), Owen Rush (5) (1 SO, 3 BB), Dom Gullo (7) (1 SO) and Joey VanDette
HR: None.