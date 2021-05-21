OLEAN — Adam Spencer surrendered two hits in the top of the first inning.
After that, however, the Olean High senior pitcher blanked Allegany-Limestone, allowing just one baserunner the rest of the way while leading the Huskies to a 5-0 victory in a CCAA I East matchup on Friday.
Spencer struck out 12 batters over his seven innings, allowing just one walk in finishing with a complete-game shutout.
“(Spencer) got stronger as the game went on,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “He commanded both his curveball and fastball to keep them guessing.”
A-L’s Maddox DeLong countered with a strong outing of his own, allowing five runs on four hits over 6.2 innings. His first blemish came in the bottom of the first, when Olean’s Eric Havens stole third before scoring on an errant throw that found its way into the outfield.
After that, a pair of two-run hits provided sufficient run support for Spencer.
“We had the timely hits,” DeGolier said.
Thomas Bates went 2-for-3 for the Huskies, including a two-run double, while Dominick Hanzel added a two-run single.
Jake Brink and Weston Stevenson accounted for A-L’s two hits.
After losing their season-opener to Southwestern on Monday, the Huskies have compiled back-to-back wins to improve their record above .500.
“With the shorter practice window of two weeks, I think we’re picking up momentum now, which is good,” DeGolier said. “That’s what I told the guys.”
With the loss, the Gators fell to 0-2.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 10, Bolivar-Richburg 9
FILLMORE — Brent Zubikowski hit a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning as Fillmore rallied from an early 6-0 deficit for a dramatic walkoff victory.
Zach Sisson hit a two-run home run while Graham Cahill, Mitchell Ward, Isaiah Voss each recorded two hits for the Eagles. Trailing by early marks of 6-0 and 8-2, Fillmore rallied to within 9-6 in the final inning and then plated three-runs in its final at-bats to force the extra frame.
After Ward shut the door on the Wolverines in the top of the eighth, Zubikowski delivered the game-winner in the bottom half to lift the Eagles (5-2) to their second-straight win.
“The big thing was that it was early in the game,” Nolan said of the early deficit. “These guys know you’ve gotta play seven (innings), and if you want to dig deep and find the energy, you can do it.”
“(We) made some mistakes early but cleared it up as the game went on,” said Nolan, whose team overcame six errors. “There was a lot of excitement in the air. It was fun to watch.”
Cam MacDonnell had three hits while Trey Buccholz added two hits for the Wolverines.
ECIC DIV. III
Maryvale 2, Pioneer 1
CHEEKTOWAGA — Bryce Hediger struck out nine and allowed just three hits over six innings in a tough-luck loss for Pioneer.
Hediger’s only hiccup came in the second when, trailing 1-0, Maryvale drew three walks and then plated a pair of runs on a groundball error. Jack Buncy tallied the lone run while Hediger tripled in the sixth for the Panthers (1-4).
Upon attempting to turn that hit into an inside-the-park home run that would have tied the game, Hediger was thrown out at home.
NON-LEAGUE
SALAMANCA VETERANS CUP
Frewsburg 7, Ellicottville 5
SALAMANCA — Garrett Brink and Jackson Yost each went 3-for-4, combining for five runs scored, and Frewsburg capitalized on three fifth-inning Ellicottville errors before cementing a victory.
Trayden Gray added a three-run triple while Yost earned the win for the Bears (2-2), combining with Jonah San Angelo to record 13 strikeouts. Up 3-1 after the first inning, Frewsburg plated three unearned runs in the fifth to take control. Ellicottville (1-2) answered with three runs in the bottom half to make it 6-4, but could get no closer.
Lucas Marsh struck out eight, had no walks and surrendered just two earned runs (of the Bears’ seven) in 6 ⅓ innings.
“(Marsh) settled in and pitched a great game, and he was efficient,” Ellicottville coach Chris Mendell said. “He gave us a shot to win the game.”
Wyatt Chudy went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Brett Kryniski was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Eagles. Braydon Wyatt sparked a rally in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double, but a Frewsburg relay threw him out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
“It came down to strikeouts for us. We had 13 strikeouts,” Mendell said. “We need to start putting the ball in play and putting pressure on teams. We could very easily be 3-0, but we’re 1-2.”
Salamanca 5, Cassadaga Valley 4
SALAMANCA — Zaron Tucker collected the game-winning RBI single as Salamanca rallied from late deficits of 3-0 and 4-2 for the walkoff victory.
Jaxson Ross finished 2-for-4 with two RBI while Lucas McKenna notched the only other hit for the Warriors, adding an RBI and a run scored.
McKenna fanned seven while allowing just one walk and one earned run (3 total) over five innings. He and Ross allowed just two hits apiece, as the latter struck out three in two innings of relief for his first varsity win.
Trailing 3-0 in the sixth, Salamanca cut into the deficit with a two-run inning. Down 4-2 in the seventh, it rallied with three runs, capped by Tucker’s go-ahead single. Braden LeBaron (5 strikeouts, 5 walks) allowed just two hits over 6 ⅓ innings before the Warriors won it against a Cassadaga Valley reliever.
“We were chasing them all game and being turned back by an outstanding pitching performance,” Salamanca coach Mike Smith said. “But our kids hung in there and never stopped fighting. It was a fun game to watch.”
AT OLEAN
R H E
Allegany-Limestone 000 000 0 — 0 2 1 Olean 120 020 0 — 5 4 0 Maddox DeLong (6 SO, 4 BB), Mason Fisher and Jayden Gustafson Adam Spencer (12 SO, 1 BB) and Dominick Henzel
AT MARYVALE
R H E
Pioneer 100 000 0 — 1 2 2 Maryvale 020 000 x — 2 3 0 Bryce Hediger (9 SO, 4 BB) and Brennen Hediger Dalton Harper (4 SO, 5 BB), Carson Harper (6) (2 SO) and Jeff Martin
AT FILLMORE
R H E
Bolivar-Richburg 062 001 00 — 9 8 2 Fillmore 021 210 31 — 10 8 6 Landon Danaher (4 SO, 3 BB), Wyatt Karnuth (3) (4 SO), Allen (6) (2 SO, 1 BB), Trey Buccholz (2 SO, 2 BB) and Brayden Ellis Connor Potter (1 SO), Graham Cahill (2) (1 SO, 2 BB), Mitchell Ward (4) (5 SO, 4 BB) and Brent Zubikowski
HR:
Sisson (F).
AT SALAMANCA
R H E