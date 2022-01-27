UNIONTOWN, Pa. — James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi and Tommy Rees made a trip to Laurel Highlands High School for the same reason.
Given their line of work, the trio’s presence wasn’t out of the ordinary. Franklin and Narduzzi, head football coaches at Penn State and Pittsburgh, respectively, and Rees, offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, regularly follow and attend high school contests in search of recruits.
Last Wednesday, however, they weren’t there for football. They were among the hundreds that packed LH’s gymnasium for a basketball game against Belle Vernon.
Several players in that game, including Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher and Belle Vernon sophomore Quinton Martin, are prized football recruits in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL). One day later, Martin received an offer from Notre Dame.
This incident wasn’t isolated.
Kirby Smart, head coach of the newly crowned national champion Georgia Bulldog football team, was spotted in suburban Atlanta last week, where he looked on at five-star prospect Arch Manning’s basketball game.
High-level college coaches scouting young athletes out of season is nothing new. But, as specialization in youth and adolescent sports continues to rise across the United States, the debate among parents and coaches has become increasingly polarizing — should young athletes specialize in one sport?
“I want a kid that has played as many sports as he possibly can — football, basketball, track; is competing year-round in sports,” Franklin told the Altoona Mirror in 2014. “When we get (the versatile athlete), he has a higher ceiling. Some of those guys from certain parts of the country that maybe have been specializing, maybe what you’re getting is the end product.”
Some parents likely disagree.
A 2017 study conducted by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons aimed to quantify the growing national trend of sports specialization. It found that, on average, high school athletes had begun to specialize in one sport two years earlier than their collegiate and professional counterparts.
Of more than 3,000 high school, collegiate and professional athletes, 22% more college-age competitors said they’d specialized in a single sport during childhood or adolescence than did professionals. So, if an increased number of young athletes are choosing one sport over multiple, why are they doing so?
Since its inception in 1988, the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) has increasingly expanded its influence on youth sports. Other governing bodies have done the same, regulating thousands of year-round competitions across the country.
Weekend competition is the norm among “travel” teams, when parents are away from work and children are away from school. Some compete in one interscholastic sport while traveling for another, packing up after their high school routine to practice again, with their club.
Even more commonly, however, adolescents drawn to specialization will give up their secondary and/or tertiary sport to focus on one.
The interscholastic circuit is split into three seasons — fall (football, soccer, etc.), winter (basketball, wrestling, etc.) and spring (baseball/softball, track and field, etc.). Many high school athletes, especially those from rural, sparsely populated school districts where opportunities are abundant, compete in all three seasons.
Many don’t.
Each athlete’s situation is unique. Each likely has a reason for either playing or not playing in any of the three given seasons.
If college aspirations are to blame — skipping a baseball season to play travel basketball in the spring, for example — Franklin’s words are powerful.
If opportunity is to blame, perhaps the coronavirus pandemic has shifted the youth sports scene further away from high schools and more densely into the grasp of specialized travel teams. After all, government-imposed restrictions don’t apply to clubs.
While high schools faced stern guidelines regarding sports — New York even moved its entire fall 2020 football season to the spring — summer and fall travel teams played on. And, if a showcase travel tournament was a rising senior’s final chance to play in front of college coaches, could you blame them?
Interestingly, the AAOS study found that more high school and collegiate athletes (80%) than professionals (67%) felt that specialization helps an athlete play at a higher level. Only 22% of professionals said they would want their own child to specialize in one sport during childhood/adolescence.
It may be impossible to point an objective finger at why more and more youths are choosing sports specialization.
The multi-sport athlete is alive and well, however, as evidenced at Bradford High, where multiple athletes played on two Owl sports teams in the fall alone.
But wrestling box scores are filled with forfeits. Football games have been canceled, as recently as this past fall, over inability to field a full roster. Few District 9 schools even sponsor soccer, the most commonly fielded high school sport in the country.
Whether specialization helps an athlete secure a scholarship or not, and regardless of the inspiration behind it, high school sports are hurting as a result.
(Jeff Uveino, Bradford Publishing Company assistant group sports editor, can be reached at juveino@bradfordera.com)