LAKEWOOD — The Olean boys tennis team knew it would need a valiant comeback effort to avoid its first league loss in eight years.
And it had three days to think about after having its Monday match Southwestern postponed due to rain, with the Huskies trailing in three of five matches.
Ultimately, however, that's exactly how it stayed.
Brayden Haaksma topped Isaac Moses at No. 1 singles and Southwestern won both doubles matches to stun Olean, 3-2, in a CCAA match Thursday. It was Olean's first CCAA loss since falling to Southwestern in 2014.
"The kids played their hearts out," OHS coach Ben Wright said of the comeback bid, "it's just the not way the way the cards were dealt today.
Matt and Nolan Lefler pulled out a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles to help put the Trojans over the top. Alex Blehar and Cavan Boutillette each won their singles matches for Olean (7-1, 6-1).
BOYS TENNIS
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Andover 1
BOLIVAR — Anthony Densmore and Ben Kisel won competitive matches at Nos. 2 and 3 singles to spark Bolivar-Richburg.
Nebula Wilson-Smith and Zane Pangburn pulled out a three-set Doubles triumph to help the Wolverines (2-2).
Will Kent won at first singles for Andover (0-6).
BOYS GOLF
Hinsdale 37, Cuba-Rushford 15
RUSHFORD — Caden Miller shot a 58 to earn medalist honors and lead Hinsdale at Allegheny Hills.
The Bobcats moved to 2-5 on the season. Haven Kellogg had a 62 for a three-man Cuba-Rushford team (1-5, 1-4).
Salamanca 35, Franklinville 20
FRANKLINVILLE — Medalist Ashton Clark-Sanford led Salamanca as he carded the match’s low score with a 7-over par 43 at Ischua Valley Country Club.
Cole Hedlund and Quinton Jones both had rounds of 45 for the Warriors (10-5-1).
Ari Riling led Franklinville (0-7) with a 50.
WEDNESDAY
Ellicottville 34, Allegany-Limestone 21
Ellicottville 39, Catt.-Little Valley 15
Allegany-Limestone 34.5, Catt.-Little Valley 13.5
ELLICOTTVILLE — Medalist Cameron Mendell carded a 7-over par 42 and four of five golfers shot 49 or better to lead Ellicottville to a sweep at Double Black Diamond Golf Course.
Giancarlo Nuzzo added a 46 for the Eagles (6-4, 6-3). Ryan Lechner posted a team-best 44 for Allegany-Limestone (7-4-1, 1-3). Owen Wright led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-9, 1-6) with a 54.
AT LAKEWOOD
Southwestern 3, Olean 2
Singles: Haaksma (S) 6-1, 6-1 Moses; Blehar (O) 6-2, 6-0 Livingston; Boutillette (O) 6-2, 6-0 Clementi.
Doubles: M. Lefler/N. Lefler (S) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 Linderman/Bee, Bell/Hoffe (S) 6-0, 6-4 Aiello/Wolfe
AT BOLIVAR
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Andover 1
Singles: Will Kent (A) 6-3, 6-4 Canepa; Densmore (BR) 7-5, 6-0 T. Kent; Kiser (BR) 6-4, 6-4 Terhune
Doubles: Coats/Crawford (BR) 6-1, 6-4 McCrea/Saterlee; Wilson-Smith/Pangburn (BR) 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 Makeley/Reed
AT DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND GC
Allegany-Limestone: Lechner 44, Brairton 50, Brockel 51, Hilmey 70, Wiltse 80
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Wright 54, Funke 63, Brewer 70, Crowell 84
Ellicottville: Mendell 42, Nuzzo 46, Calarco 48, Carls 49, Kruszynski 57
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS
Hinsdale: Miller 58, Brad Bergstrom 61, Barton 64, Keenan 64, Brett Bergstrom 64.
Cuba-Rushford: Kellogg 62, Karn 71, Fries 75
AT ISCHUA VALLEY
Franklinville: Riling 50, Li 57, Payne 59, Manzo 59, Jennings 83
Salamanca: Clark-Sanford 43, Hedlund 45, Jones 45, Krantz 53, Gillman 60