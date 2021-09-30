OLEAN — Both the Olean and Southwestern volleyball teams came in on three-match losing streaks and hungry to get back on track.
And in the end, the Trojans were the ones to do so.
Anna Rauh recorded a match-high 12 kills with nine digs as Southwestern pulled out a tooth-and-nail 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-20) victory in a CCAA Central rematch on Thursday night. The Trojans not only got back into the win column but also bounced back from a tough five-set loss to Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday night and secured a season sweep of the Huskies after topping Olean in three back on Sept. 7.
Lauren Cotter added five kills and led the defense with 17 digs while Arrington Restivo had 19 assists, three kills and two aces as Southwestern moved back into a tie with Jamestown for third in the Central standings.
For Olean (3-6), Adele Dwaileebe and Michelle Droney again kept Olean in striking distance with 11 kills each, while the former also dropped in six aces. Makenna Pancio collected 22 digs and four aces, Logan Baer (2 aces) handed out 26 assists with three digs and Leah Williams chipped in six kills and three blocks.
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 3, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Olivia Cook piled up 11 kills, six aces and six digs to power Portville to a 25-11, 25-6, 25-12 sweep.
Tori Unverdorben collected seven kills, eight digs and two aces and Lillian Bentley totaled five kills and three aces. Jillian Stebbins chipped in six aces and four digs, Sam Steadman (2 aces) had four kills and six digs while Kylie Blessing again directed the offense with 29 assists.
Jordan Lucas had a pair of aces for Fredonia.
CCAA EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Mackenzie Rogan posted five aces and 10 digs and Cattaraugus-Little Valley withstood a push in the third set for a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 sweep.
Joslyn Harris (2 aces) totaled 22 digs and six kills, Ella Golley had four aces and eight digs and Sara Pilon (2 kills) contributed four aces for the Timberwolves.
Jillian Rea had five assists and four kills, Karina Crouse had three kills and Marijah Skye added two aces and two kills for Salamanca (1-8, 0-7).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice recorded nine kills and three aces and Houghton pulled away from an early 1-1 tie with a 25-18, 15-25, 25-12, 25-19 victory.
Maddie Paschalis added eight digs and 17 assists while Emily Tankeh posted six kills and five aces for the Panthers (7-1).
For Cuba-Rushford (2-4), Lauren O’Keefe registered three aces, four kills and 10 digs, Quincy Tyler handed out 19 assists and Brianna Green had eight kills, five digs and two blocks.