OLEAN — In the rubber match of three regular season games with Southwestern, the Olean High baseball team found itself in a pitchers’ duel until the seventh inning.
Both teams were scoreless through three innings and tied 1-1 through six, but Southwestern pulled ahead with three runs in the top of the seventh, aided by two walks to start the inning. Olean started the bottom of the seventh similarly, with two walks, scoring on an error and a Thomas Bates RBI infield single, but couldn’t break through with the tying run with no outs. With a strikeout and two pop-ups, Southwestern held on for a 4-3 CCAA I West win.
“I was feeling pretty good for a minute there and then the worst case scenario happens,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “It was an exciting game, we’ve had three good games against them this year.”
Jason Brooks and Chase Kratts combined to limit Southwestern to five hits, as Kratts pitched the final five innings in relief for Olean (7-3). Southwestern’s Aidan Kennedy threw a complete game three-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Jameson Walsh and Dustin Hendrix both had an RBI single for Southwestern.
CCAA I EASTPortville 14, Franklinville 4, 5 inningsPORTVILLE — Portville broke through with 10 runs in the fourth inning en route to a five-inning victory.
Maxwell Yehl drove in two runs, Ryan Stillman scored three runs and Michael Cole, Dominic Pascucci and Grant Sharp scored two runs each for Portville (11-0). Joe Long struck out seven batters and walked eight over four innings.
“Joe Long did not have his best stuff today, but we challenged him after the second inning to fight through and persevere, and he did a wonderful job doing that,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “Dominic Pascucci was today, and has been all year, a warrior behind the plate. Those two guys are doing exactly what veteran seniors should be doing to help us be successful.”
Beau Bielecki doubled and Logan Frank scored two runs for Franklinville.
