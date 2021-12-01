JAMESTOWN — Lucas O’Dell won by pin at 152 pounds and Damon Liguori won a decision at 138, but the Olean wrestling team could not match Southwestern’s wrestling depth in a season-opening dual Wednesday night.
The Trojans won the match, 57-9, with six pins and three forfeits in a CCAA Div. I dual.
O’Dell pinned his opponent, Morgan Ribbing, in 3:03 and Liguori edged Bo Wendel on the scoreboard, 9-5.
First-year Olean/Allegany-Limestone coach Clar Anderson praised his wrestlers, many of them in a varsity match for the first time, for their effort.
“I was very pleased with their effort … they were very supportive of each other,” Anderson said. “Southwestern had a full lineup and two or three extra and we were trying to fill out our lineup. It was a little bit intimidating but I thought they did well. Pleased with the effort for sure.”
Kenji Walter (118), George Marshall (126), Miles Lapington (132), Dante Spitale (145), Neves Hoose and Dan White (172) won by pinfall for Southwestern, while Tavio Hoose won a 7-1 decision against Chris Bargy at 189.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cuba-Rushford 3, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Cuba-Rushford tipped off its boys volleyball season with a road sweep of Wellsville, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12.
Jarrett Campbell marked five kills, two blocks and three aces, Allen Fuller tallied two kills, 11 assists and three aces while Cole added two kills and five aces to pace C-R (1-0).
“I think this is the first year we have had a pretty good (mix): half the team is first year and the other half is returners,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “I think today we were nervous to get the first-years some action and get them into game play. The returning players played a great leadership role to get everyone on board and ready to beat a strong Wellsville team.”
For Wellsville (0-1), Matthew Bittle marked four assists, a block and two aces, Mason Parks added five kills and three aces and Gavin Dickerson had three aces, one kill and one dig.
Scio 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0SCIO — Scio rolled to a season-opening victory in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 sweep.
Jude Marion had two aces and two blocks for the Tigers while Corey Field had one ace and three assists and Max Morris and Dan Fuller both added two kills.
“The team had great energy tonight and I look forward to seeing what the rest of the season will bring,” Scio coach Raquel Burdick noted.
Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Dominic Mara had three kills, one ace and four blocks while Canaan Sullivan had six aces.
AT JAMESTOWN Southwestern 57, Olean/A-L 9
102: double forfeit, 110: Calimeri (S) forfeit, 118: Walter (S) 3:50 Rodgers, 126: Marshall (S) 2:21 Campbell, 132: Lapington (S) 1:52 Herner, 138: Liguori (O) 9-5 Wendel, 145: Spitale (S) 1:00 Chapman, 152: O’Dell (O) 3:03 Ribbing, 160: N. Hoose (S) 1:54 Boser, 172: White (S) 2:19 Wilkenson, 189: T. Hoose (S) 7-1 Bargy, 215: Conley (S) forfeit, 285: D. Hoose (S) forfeit.