HOUGHTON — Clifford “Venn” Blakely started the game year ago in an effort to bring a marquee soccer event to Chautauqua County and recognize some of the top girls players in the area, especially those who weren’t part of other all-star contests.
And in its inaugural setting, the game was a hit, featuring over 30 players chosen from 41 schools and four counties and a sizable crowd for a contest that saw the Western Division down the East, 5-2, at the NorthLake Family Recreation Center in Westfield.
The game — which boasts a number of Big 30 players — is now in its second iteration. And this year, it’s branching out.
The second annual Southern Tier All-Star Classic, again bringing together many of the top high school girls players in the region, will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Houghton University’s Burke Field. The East roster is comprised of players from Allegany and Steuben counties and will clash with the West, consisting of those from Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This year, in an added wrinkle, players from Northwestern Pennsylvania will also be part of each team.
Player introductions will take place at 12:30 p.m. and an awards presentation will follow the match. The event is free of charge and will feature a food truck on-site, with food, beverages and ice cream available for purchase. All family, friends and soccer fans are invited to attend. More than 30 collegiate coaches have also been invited to represent their programs.
Following are the 2023 game rosters, with an expanded 38 total players (18 for the East, 20 for the West), the selections for which were based largely on league all-star lists from the fall. Big 30 representatives are bolded.
Eastern Division: Fransisca Childs (Hinsdale), McKinlee Harris (Bolivar-Richburg), Madigan Harris (Bolivar-Richburg), Sofia Riquelme (Cuba-Rushford), Malory DeRock (Fillmore), Emily McCaig (Jasper-Troupsburg), Hope Russell (Fillmore), Grace Russell (Fillmore), Courtney Wilson (Addison), Leah Anderson (Avoca), Preslee Miller (Fillmore), Cloey Larabee (Cuba-Rushford), Anna Drozdowski (Genesee Valley/Belfast), Eliza Brook (Warren), Ella Getner (Warren), Charlotte Keeports (Warren), Lucy Bigelow (Warren) and Adison Grusendorf (Genesee Valley/Belfast).
Western Division: Brynn Helms (Falconer), Kayla Lynn (Falconer), Tehya Marr (Silver Creek), Katelyn Haggstrom (Falconer), Makartnee Mortimer (Westfield), Alexandra Hultberg (Frewsburg), Ava Jimerson (Frewsburg), Aaliyah Winslow (Ellicottville), Mackenzie Harmon (Portville), Lexi Lundmark (Southwestern), Julia Smith (Jamestown), Karryne Mims (Jamestown), Addie Fisher (Allegany-Limestone), Abby Peck (Allegany-Limestone), Alysa Williams (Ellicottville), Jenica Jones (Chautauqua Lake), Quinn Putney (Chautauqua Lake), Annie Gondek (Fredonia), Olivia Pikiewicz (Erie) and Savannah Jones (Waterford).