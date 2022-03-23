ST. BONAVENTURE -- It wasn’t what fans of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team wanted to see a day after their team pulled out a thrilling road win over Virginia in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.
Early Wednesday afternoon, reporter Mark Blaudschun, of TMG Sports, caused a stir on social media, tweeting that UMass had reached a deal with Bona coach Mark Schmidt for $1.8 million annually to become its next head coach.
The report came as a shock given the unusual timing -- Bona is still active and now preparing to play in the NIT Final Four -- and the fact there were seemingly no other stories or information, from national reporters or otherwise, to corroborate that news.
And, at this point, that deal either fell through or was never entirely accurate in the first place.
Schmidt is “staying” at St. Bonaventure, or at the very least, not leaving for UMass, a team source confirmed later Wednesday. That source described Blaudschun’s earlier reports as a “dead story.”
Blaudschun, who lists 30 years of working for the Dallas Morning News and Boston Globe in his Twitter bio, did walk back the seemingly definitive tweet he posted at 1:24 p.m. saying that UMass and Schmidt had reached a deal. A half hour later, he tweeted that Bona was “making a last ditch effort to keep Schmidt, coming up with a matching $1.8 million a year offer. Decision must be made in (the) next 24 hours.” He then described it as a “bidding war” between UMass and Bona for Schmidt’s services starting at $1.8 million a year. Finally, he left multiple options on the table saying that Schmidt was either going to be extended by Bona or named the new head coach at UMass by the end of the work day.
UMass fired McCall on March 1, but allowed him to finish out the remainder of the regular season and Atlantic 10 Tournament with the Minutemen. There was no immediate indication that an announcement was forthcoming regarding a contract extension for Schmidt at Bona.
But, for now, a Schmidt transition to UMass seems off the table and both Schmidt’s and the team’s focus is a Tuesday night matchup against Xavier at Madison Square Garden.