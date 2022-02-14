Some observations on Super Bowl LVI which evolved from a lackluster first half to a decidedly exciting finish:
— All right, let me get this out of the way … even though it’s blatant self-promotion.
I’ve seen all 56 Super Bowls starting with my senior year in college, and have predicted the final score either on radio or in the Times Herald, for the last 53.
But, never, until last night, had I ever gotten the score exactly right. Oh, I needed a break to get that Rams’ 23-20 final, in this case, holder Johnny Hekker’s bobbled snap that led to a missed Rams extra point … but I’ll take it.
— Before I get to the game itself, let me offer a bit of a rant.
When will the NFL have enough confidence in its championship game to rely on its football chops rather than the fabricated accouterments?
Every year, the league throws more “stuff” at the Super Bowl wall to see what sticks.
Could pregame ceremonies be dragged out any longer?
Did we really need Dwayne Johnson, AFTER the coin toss with players chafing to get on the field, screaming into a microphone telling us what teams were playing and reminding us it was “THE SUPER BOWL?”
And don’t get me started on halftime.
Why have only one act performing when you can have five: Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige?
Please.
— Last night, the analysts got the deciding factor exactly right.
Despite much of the focus being on the quarterbacks – Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford – the feeling among the experts was that it would be the Rams’ dominating defensive line which would win the game.
That assessment was right on.
L.A.’s pass rush logged a Super Bowl record-tying seven sacks.
And that defied the football axiom which says the team that loses the turnover battle also usually loses the game.
Cincinnati never gave the ball away while Stafford was intercepted twice, though one, by cornerback Jessie Bates III in the end zone was as good as a punt on 3rd-and-15, especially after a Bengals penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct put the ball at the 10.
But the seven times Burrow went south – two each by lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Von Miller – were particularly punitive as Cincy tried to keep drives alive.
— Throwaway statistic of the game: The Bengals won the coin-toss, marking the eighth straight time the winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl.
— If there was any doubt the NFL has become a passing league, consider the Rams’ ground game mustered only 43 yards on 23 carries and still won. And the Bengals weren’t particularly effective with only 79 yards on 20 tries.
— The Rams had only a 313-305 edge in offensive yards, but Cincinnati lost 43 yards on those sacks.
— Happily, only six penalties were called. But one that wasn’t, a blatant facemask violation by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsay during a 75-yard touchdown reception would have been a controversial subject had Los Angeles lost.
Two of Cincinnati’s four penalties came in goal-to-go situations on the Rams’ game-winning drive and while both calls were legitimate – a defensive hold and a pass interference – in a relatively penalty-free game, flags that help decide the outcome become a source of debate.
— What Stafford accomplished last night, after 12 mostly disappointing seasons in Detroit, was impressive in that he was without his top tight end, Tyler Higbee, who missed the whole game, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who scored the game’s first TD, for the second half, both to knee injuries. Other than Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Stafford was way short on weapons without a running game.
— The Bengals’ Zac Taylor, the NFL’s second youngest head coach, deserves credit for calling the Bengals first touchdown on trick play with running back Joe Mixon throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Higgins off a toss from Burrow.
— Much to the disappointment of a number of Bills’ fans, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd dropped a perfect pass from Burrow on 3rd-and-9 with under 6½ minutes to play that would have delayed the Rams game-winning possession.
Boyd, of course, caught the 49-yard, fourth -down touchdown pass, from Andy Dalton, that beat the Ravens in the season finale at Baltimore that backed the Bills into the 2017 playoffs.
