It will be interesting to see the Bills’ first injury report come tomorrow as they prepare to meet the Ravens Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
There’s little doubt the avalanche of absences strongly impacted Buffalo’s 21-19 loss to the Dolphins Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, even as its offense absolutely dominated the statistics.
What will the Bills’ health be like heading into a game against the AFC North co-leaders?
It seems likely that those affected by the 100-degree heat – tackle Spencer Brown, tight end Dawson Knox and wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs – will be fine with a week’s recovery.
But the injuries are more problematic as two more were added, including another defensive back.
Cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle), centers Mitch Morse (elbow) and Greg Van Roten (undisclosed), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and guard Ryan Bates (head) missed all or part of the game.
It seems unlikely Jackson is anywhere close to returning. And while Poyer, Morse, Phillips and Oliver were inactive for the Dolphins, all are supposedly on the mend.
Kumerow, Bates and Van Roten were hurt during the game.
However, cornerback Christian Benford, one of two rookie draft choices who started against Miami, broke his hand during the game. He will miss a couple of weeks for surgery, according to coach Sean McDermott, who also indicated that Kumerow will miss time with a high ankle sprain, that Bates is in concussion protocol and backup offensive tackle Tommy Doyle is out with a torn ACL.
Some takes from Miami ending its seven-game losing streak to the Bills:
— Despite the defeat, it can’t be laid at the feet of the real concern going in.
The worry was that Buffalo’s depleted secondary – two rookie draft choices at cornerback and a pair of backups at safety – would be eaten alive by speedy Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
It didn’t happen.
Buffalo’s secondary acquitted itself well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a mostly mediocre day. Hill, the NFL’s most electric wideout, was held to two catches for 33 yards while Waddle had four receptions for 102, including a 45-yarder, but neither scored.
— The same concerns about the Bills’ secondary will likely remain, especially with Benford missing time, though Poyer might return, as Baltimore is the NFL’s highest-scoring team at 33 points per game. However, the Ravens do not have nearly the receiving corps that Miami puts on the field.
Their damage is done by quarterback Lamar Jackson’s legs even though he’s thrown 10 touchdown passes in the first three games. That’s due to his mobility and the uncertainty it creates for defenses. The past two games he’s rushed for over 100 yards in each and has scored twice, helping lead to seven TD throws.
— Here’s a stat that’s gone virtually unreported:
After a stellar first game against the Rams when he had four tackles, two sacks and three each tackles for loss and quarterback hits, end Von Miller, the free-agent acquisition from the Rams, has virtually disappeared from the stat sheet.
It was lost in the dominating win over Tennessee when he was held to one tackle and one TFL. Against Miami he was blanked in all four categories. The Bills probably hoped for a bit more added to the pass rush when it signed the Hall-of-Famer-to-be to a $120 million, six-year contract, $51 million guaranteed.
— To be sure, the subject is beginning to get touchy with the Bills, but the last three games Buffalo’s lack of a running game has continued to be obvious.
Quarterback Josh Allen argues that the team’s passing game has become its ground attack with short dumpoffs and screens. And, to an extent, that has merit. But coaches don’t necessarily want to be throwing the ball, no matter how safe, while trying to run clock and hold a lead.
In its first three games, Allen has been the leading rusher twice, including the road blowout of the Rams in the opener.
Meanwhile, the collective three running backs haven’t come close to totaling triple figures. Against LA it was 15 carries for 65 yards. In the domination of Tennessee it was 20 rushes for 89 yards but with a huge asterisk; 10 of those carries for 51 yards, including a 33-yarder, were by rookie James Cook in the fourth quarter when all the starters had been pulled. Finally, on Sunday, it was 14 for 62.
Allen already carries the enormous burden of leading one of the NFL’s top passing attacks, he shouldn’t be expected to be the point man for the running game as well.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)