So what do we make of the Bills’ last-second 28-25 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon at Detroit’s Ford Field.
To be sure, it was critical.
Buffalo got a break later that night when the Vikings handed the Patriots their fifth loss of the season. That left the AFC East looking like this: Bills 8-3, Dolphins 7-3, Jets 6-4 and Patriots 6-5.
Of course, that division will likely look different come Sunday afternoon.
Miami is a heavy favorite to beat Houston, pushing the Dolphins ahead of Buffalo based on their head-to-head win over the Bills, despite the same record.
Meanwhile, Kansas City, 8-2, gets over a two-touchdown edge on the Rams at Arrowhead Stadium meaning the Chiefs likely remain atop the AFC.
Still, Buffalo is still well-positioned with six games to play, owing to the head-to-head win over KC and with a home game to come against the Dolphins to split the series.
To be sure, Buffalo’s win over the Lions wasn’t a picture of perfection, but all it needed to be was victory No. 8.
Here are some takeaways:
— Let’s start with an apology. For two years, it appeared to me that Ed Oliver, the defensive tackle taken by the Bills with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was trending toward the ‘B’ word, as in bust.
But he started coming on late last season and this year he’s become a force. His role is such — hand-fighting blockers and plugging holes — that it doesn’t lend itself to impressive statistics. But Thursday was different.
Oliver tied his career-best with six tackles and four solos, adding two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and recovery and a sack that produced the first safety of his career. That performance was needed with the Bills’ top three edge rushers — Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa injured inactives and Von Miller sustaining a knee injury in the first half and not returning — out of the lineup.
Oliver got a big assist from fellow tackle DaQuan Jones, who also had six tackles and four solos plus a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.
— Speaking of defense, Buffalo got a big lift from linebacker A.J. Klein, who’s had a bizarre 2022. After the Bills signed him as a free agent from New Orleans, he played with them for two seasons before being released last March. The Giants signed him to their practice squad in October and shortly thereafter he was picked up by Baltimore. Just 25 days after that he was part of a trade to Chicago for linebacker Roquan Smith. In barely two weeks, the Bears released him and Buffalo signed Klein the next day.
A week after that, he was starting against the Lions with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds out injured.
Klein’s response was a solid effort with nine tackles, six of them solos, one of those a key one for loss.
— Cornerback Tre’Davious White finally returned to the lineup a full year after injuring his knee on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans. The Bills are bringing him along slowly — he played only the first two series at Detroit — but he can’t return full-time fast enough. His backup, Dane Jackson, has had back-to-back poor games. He had seven tackles versus the Lions, six of them solos, meaning quarterback Jeff Goff was specifically going after him.
— Buffalo’s running game was decent but, for the eighth time in 11 games, quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills on the ground. He finished with 78 yards on 10 rushes, including a 3-yarder for a touchdown, the 36th of his career, tying him with Michael Vick for seventh on the NFL’s all-time list for rushing TDs by a quarterback.
— In fairness, part of the Bills’ rushing and protection problems were due to the absence of their two best offensive linemen, center Mitch Morse inactive with elbow and ankle issues and left tackle Dion Dawkins, who missed the second half with an ankle injury.
In their absence right guard Ryan Bates took over for Morse with Greg Van Roten filling Bates’ spot and David Quessenberry inheriting Dawkins position. Neither did an acceptable imitation of their predecessors.
— It’s interesting, there’s a perception the Bills are having a struggling season in light of the Super Bowl-bound predictions before it started. And while it’s true Buffalo’s performance has been uneven since the bye, the reality is this. The Bills have lost to Miami, the Jets and Minnesota by a combined eight points. It could be argued that Buffalo is three single plays from being 11-0.
