Courtney Martin and Katie Douthit each knocked a home run as the Pink Ladies captured a 21-9 win over the Moose Club in Olean Women’s Softball League action on Thursday night.

Douthit finished 4-for-5 with three singles while Martin went 3-for-4 with two singles for the Pink Ladies (3-4). Abby Pearson had four singles and Renee Williams had two doubles and a single.

Nellie Freeman went 2-for-3 with a single and a triple for the Moose Club (2-3). Lacee Cassidy and Erin Bell each had two hits.

3rd Base/No Fine Print 12, Randy’s Up The River 11

Leasa Peterson went 3-for-4 with a home run to power 3rd Base/No Fine Print in an undefeated showdown.

Anna Gifford went a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI while Kelly Tincher added three singles for 3rd Base (6-0).

Jaleesa Sledge finished with three hits for Randy’s (5-1).

Rixford Well 6, State King 3

Ann Confer hit a home run while Ashley Brown was 3-for-3 with two RBI to help Rixford Wells earn its first win of the season.

Rachael Confer and Miranda Rufner each recorded three hits for Rixford (1-5). Brittney Greeley had two hits.

State King (0-6) was led by Kelsey Thompson with two hits.

Smethport VFW 15, Granny’s Redemption 7

Alyssa Cunningham went 3-for-4 with a triple to lift Smethport VFW (5-1).

Inga Welty and Emily Treat finished with four and three hits, respectively. Molly Kate McCullough had a triple for the winners.

Jen Olson, Sara Levia and Shelby Rice each had two hits for Granny’s (4-2).

Union Whiskey 10, Jackson Trucking 0

Alex Schultz hit a grand slam while Ashley Stolz had a triple to lead Union Whiskey (3-3).

Mandy Bushnell, Mandy Martin and Bryanna Mueller each went 3-for-3 for the winners.

Liz Rix and Meghen Hollenbeck both recorded a hit for Jackson Trucking (2-3).

