Courtney Martin and Katie Douthit each knocked a home run as the Pink Ladies captured a 21-9 win over the Moose Club in Olean Women’s Softball League action on Thursday night.
Douthit finished 4-for-5 with three singles while Martin went 3-for-4 with two singles for the Pink Ladies (3-4). Abby Pearson had four singles and Renee Williams had two doubles and a single.
Nellie Freeman went 2-for-3 with a single and a triple for the Moose Club (2-3). Lacee Cassidy and Erin Bell each had two hits.
3rd Base/No Fine Print 12, Randy’s Up The River 11
Leasa Peterson went 3-for-4 with a home run to power 3rd Base/No Fine Print in an undefeated showdown.
Anna Gifford went a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI while Kelly Tincher added three singles for 3rd Base (6-0).
Jaleesa Sledge finished with three hits for Randy’s (5-1).
Rixford Well 6, State King 3
Ann Confer hit a home run while Ashley Brown was 3-for-3 with two RBI to help Rixford Wells earn its first win of the season.
Rachael Confer and Miranda Rufner each recorded three hits for Rixford (1-5). Brittney Greeley had two hits.
State King (0-6) was led by Kelsey Thompson with two hits.
Smethport VFW 15, Granny’s Redemption 7
Alyssa Cunningham went 3-for-4 with a triple to lift Smethport VFW (5-1).
Inga Welty and Emily Treat finished with four and three hits, respectively. Molly Kate McCullough had a triple for the winners.
Jen Olson, Sara Levia and Shelby Rice each had two hits for Granny’s (4-2).
Union Whiskey 10, Jackson Trucking 0
Alex Schultz hit a grand slam while Ashley Stolz had a triple to lead Union Whiskey (3-3).
Mandy Bushnell, Mandy Martin and Bryanna Mueller each went 3-for-3 for the winners.
Liz Rix and Meghen Hollenbeck both recorded a hit for Jackson Trucking (2-3).