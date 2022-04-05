MYRTLE BEACH — Its first action of the season might have resulted in a two-run loss.
But for the Olean High softball team, there was plenty with which to be happy after taking the field for its initial contest of 2022.
Its opponent, Langley (Virginia), had already logged 11 games this year compared to none for the Huskies. This, coach Steve Anastasia said, would have been the equivalent of a Class AA opponent back home. And after surrendering a four-spot in the bottom of the first inning, Olean held Langley scoreless the rest of the way.
The only thing missing was the W.
Reese Torres had two hits, including a triple, and Delaney Ross doubled and drove in two runs to guide Langley to a 4-2 non-league triumph on a sunny, 70-degree day in South Carolina on Monday afternoon.
Maddie White was solid in the circle, striking out 10 while allowing five walks and four hits and surrendering just one earned run in a complete-game effort for the Saxons (10-2). But Kiley Anastastia was nearly just as strong for Olean, also giving up only four hits while fanning three and walking six.
Anastasia also led OHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Amy Campbell tripled and drove in the Huskies’ lone run in the fifth and Makenna Pancio added the other hit. Olean also committed no errors.
“We played really well for the first game,” said Anastasia, whose team will play four games in four days as part of its trip south. “We started out a little slowly, but as the game went on we seemed to settle in. I am very pleased with our senior leadership and the way our young girls are coming around. Our defense was outstanding today.”
Of Langley’s caliber, he added: “This was a good team we played today.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 10, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Madigan Harris hit 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI to lead Bolivar-Richburg to its first victory of the season.
McKinlee Harris earned the win in a complete game pitching effort, striking out seven batters with five walks, holding C-R (0-2) to three hits.
Malayna Ayers had a double, two RBI and two runs and Haley Mascho doubled with two RBI and one run scored.
For C-R, pitchers Sydney Howard and Jordyn Radomski combined to strike out nine with one walk as B-R marked 10 hits. Meghan O’Keefe hit a double.
Fillmore 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
BELFAST — Saige Friedl struck out eight (with 7 walks) and allowed just three hits as Fillmore did enough to move to 3-0.
Skyler Gaddy collected two of seven hits for the Eagles, who led 3-0 through the first two innings before maintaining the rest of the way. Ashley Burrows struck out five with two walks over five frames and Hannah Southwick (3 SO, 1 BB) tossed the final two innings for Genesee Valley/Belfast (0-1). Harley Proctor doubled for GV/B.
“They got the jitters out (in the last few games),” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said of the Eagles, who have played two more contests. “They scored when we made mistakes. Their pitchers threw well, they played good defense. I’m pleased with how we played, given it was our fourth time outside all year.
“Fillmore’s legit, so we’re pleased to hang with them in our first game out.”
CCAA II EAST
Portville 11, West Valley 3
PORTVILLE — Lizzie Chapman homered, drove in three runs and scored twice to key Portville.
Mallory Welty went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and earned the win in the circle, striking out three while surrendering just three hits and no walks over five innings. Teagan Kosinski and Kelsey Bradford both tripled and scored one run for the Panthers (3-0).
Up 1-0 through two innings, Portville plated four in the third and four more in the fifth to pull away.
Nicole Blackwell singled and scored for West Valley.
NON-LEAGUE
Salamanca 15, Brocton 5, 6 innings
BROCTON — Emma Brown held Brocton to five hits over six innings and helped her own cause with a hit and two RBI in a season-opening win for Salamanca (1-0).
Brown struck out 11 batters with five walks.
Also for Salamanca, Morgan Maybee led the offense, hitting 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI and Makenzie Oakes went 2-for-4.
“It was cold. But I think we did well,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “I still think we’re better than we played tonight and I’m hoping to see that tomorrow.”
Angeline Rexford went 3-for-4 for Brocton (0-1).
Wellsville 13, Gowanda 1
GOWANDA — Natalie Adams went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Makenzie Cowburn struck out 13 batters in a complete game to lead Wellsville (3-0).
Cowburn walked three and allowed just one hit.
Makenna Dunbar (double, two RBI) and Marley Adams both went 2-for-4 for Wellsville. Marissa Ordway hit an RBI double and Sawyer Burke doubled with three total RBI.
Cam Nagel made the lone hit for Gowanda.
“Makenzie was dominant tonight and we had several good at-bats throughout our lineup,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said, “and it seemed like we had runners on and threatened to score almost every inning. Couldn’t ask for a better start to the season. It looks like our hitters are seeing the ball well and making good swings and defensively we are making plays, so it’s nice to see.”