WILLIAMSON — In most instances, even with top-flight pitching, the Wellsville softball team has been able to outhit everyone in its path.
Indeed, with perhaps the most potent lineup on the New York side of the Big 30 border, the Lions averaged 13.3 runs while routinely totaling 15-20 hits over its first 20 games.
On Saturday, though, Wellsville ran into a pitcher, and a team, as good as its own. So in this case, it needed to find another way to win.
And it did just that.
Makenzie Cowburn struck out 11 and issued just two walks and the third-seeded Lions manufactured enough offense to topple No. 2 and unbeaten Williamson, 6-2, on the road in a Section 5 Class B2 semifinal on Saturday. It was the 20th and biggest victory of the season for Wellsville, which both knocked off the No. 6-ranked Class B team in New York State and punched its ticket to today’s championship.
On this day, the Lions managed just eight hits en route to those six runs, which equaled its fourth-lowest scoring output of the year. But still, they managed enough production to ultimately take control.
Locked in a scoreless tie in the fourth, pinch runner Sawyer Burke stole third with two outs then came home when the ensuing throw tipped off the third baseman’s glove to make it 1-0. In the fifth, Brazen Beckwith reached before the Lions finally began to heat up with RBI singles from Lauren Cicirello, Marley Adams and Mallory Sibble (2 hits).
Up 4-0 in the sixth, the Lions (20-1) added another run on an error and notched their final tally when Maddie Spicer doubled, Cowburn singled and Emma Dunaway followed with an RBI single.
Defensively, Dunaway made a shoestring catch in right field in the first inning with two outs and a runner on third. In the fifth, she made a running catch down the line in what coach Matt Burke described as a “heck of a play.” That helped offset a superb outing from Williamson pitcher Olivia Flynn, who had 13 strikeouts with just two walks.
“It was nice to see our players perform at a high level in a pressure situation,” Burke said. “As a coach, it’s especially satisfying to see several of our players contribute to the team’s success. Makenzie was dominant — I feel like I say that quite a bit, but she was. We faced a good pitcher and did what we needed to score those runs.”
Williamson (20-1) managed a pair of runs in its final at-bats on a two-out, two-run single from Cadie Newby before Cowburn and the Lions slammed the door shut. Wellsville, ranked No. 11 in the state, will host archrival Wayland-Cohocton (17-2), seeded fourth in the bracket and No. 21 in NYS, in today’s title game (5:30 p.m.).
CLASS C2 SEMIFINAL
Bolivar-Richburg 12, Dundee/Bradford 3
BRADFORD — Malayna Ayers tossed 5 2/3 impressive innings of relief, striking out 12 while allowing just three hits (3 walks) and one earned run as B-R knocked off the No. 2 seed on the road to reach the C2 final.
Trinidy Miller was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI while Jianna Nix (3-for-5) and Gracie Zilker also had two doubles and two RBI. Ayers and Kelsey Pacer each added two hits for the Wolverines, who took a 5-2 first-inning lead and then kept Dundee/Bradford (15-3) off the board until the final inning.
Third-seeded B-R (15-3), which outhit D/B 15-3, will play at No. 1 Lyndonville in today’s title contest.
Mikayla Schoffner had two hits for D/B.
CLASS D2 SEMIFINALS
Friendship 3, Avoca/Prattsburgh 2
FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross threw another gem and top-seeded Friendship managed just enough offense to get by A/P and punch its ticket to the championship game.
Ross, just a freshman, racked up 16 strikeouts and surrendered just two hits and one walk. Ross, Logan Roberts and Katherine Lamberson each had a hit while the former two and Kendra Gleason tallied the three runs for the Eagles (12-2), who will host No. 6 Elba (7-10) in today’s championship.
Trailing 1-0 through three, Friendship used a three-run fourth to take the lead and then hung on after No. 5 Avoca/Prattsburgh (6-7) tallied a run in its final at-bats.
Annabella Putnam recorded seven strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk for the Vikings. Riley Stowe (double) and Jordan Swift had the two hits while Putnam and Swift scored for A/C.
CCAA I WEST
Olean 20, Jamestown 8, 5 inn.
JAMESTOWN — Emma Edwards and Kiley Anastasia (5 strikeouts) combined to throw a two-hitter as Olean earned the season sweep of Jamestown.
Hayleigh Federowicz posted two doubles, Ariel Maine notched a double, triple and three RBI and both finished with three hits for the Huskies (5-5). Anastasia, Edwards (double), Makenna Pancio (triple) and Hannah Nelson (double) all added two hits.
Despite a five-run second inning, Olean actually trailed 7-6 through two frames. It then tied it with a run in the third before exploding for 13 runs over the fourth and fifth innings to pull away.
“We hit the ball well today,” said OHS coach Steve Anastasia, whose team churned out 16 hits while tying its season-high run total. “We have been working on making adjustments at the plate and I saw a lot of good adjustments today by our hitters. It was nice to see things start carrying over from practice to the game.”
Abigail Doverspike and Karlee Rock each had a hit for Jamestown.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 12, West Valley 1, 5 inn.
WEST VALLEY — Faith Capito hit a solo home run while finishing 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Mallory Welty (7 strikeouts, 1 walk) surrendered just two hits to key Portville.
Welty aided her own cause with a double, triple and scoring once. Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs while Mia Welty had two hits and both scored and drove in a run for the Panthers, who have won 10 in a row following a season-opening loss.
Ronnie Dufrane and Lauren Frascella had the two hits while Maggie Parish scored the run for West Valley (1-10).
Ellicottville 12, Franklinville 8
FRANKLINVILLE — Courtney Sexton (4 walks, 4 strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle and also finished 2-for-5 to spark Ellicottville.
Allison Rowland went 2-for-3 with a double for the Eagles, who outhit the Panthers, 12-10.
For Franklinville, Ava McKune, Kaylee Brennan and Cayleigh Ainsworth all went 2-for-4 and Aubrey Ensell (4 strikeouts, 9 walks) took the loss.
“Kaylee Brennan had a very good defensive game at third base,” Ellicottville coach Matt Finn noted. “She was part of seven of the 21 outs in the game.”