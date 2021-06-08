BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg pitcher Jessica Majot threw a no-hitter in her team’s playoff opener, shutting out Pavilion as the Wolverines rolled to a 14-0 victory.
B-R jumped on Pavilion early with 11 runs in the first inning of Tuesday’s Section 5 Class C2 First Round game. Major shut the door with 16 strikeouts and three walks with her no-hitter.
“Jess mixed her speeds and hit her spots very well tonight,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “She has been working really hard this season on ‘tightening up’ her mechanics and you can tell her hard work is paying off.”
Jianna Nix was 3-for-3 with an inside the park home run and three RBI for No. 3 B-R (13-3). McKinlee Harris was 3-for-5 with a triple and Madigan Harris added two hits.
No. 14 Pavilion fell to 1-13.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS C2 FIRST ROUNDYork 10, Cuba-Rushford 4YORK — Hunter Jahnke had a triple and an RBI and she, Alyssa Tylor and Tara Duvall all went 2-for-4 in a loss for No. 12 Cuba-Rushford (4-11).
Pitcher Meredith Holland struck out nine and walked one for No. 5 York (9-7).
Sydney Howard had four strikeouts and six walks for C-R.
“We’d get on base and we were stuck ... we just couldn’t get the runs in,” C-R coach Diana Joseph said.
“I can’t complain about my season,” Joseph added. “I think the girls did great for being off for almost two years. They improved a lot. They had a great attitude and were so positive and supportive of each other.”
CCAA I WEST
Falconer 8, Allegany-Limestone 2
ALLEGANY — Gianna DeRose went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a loss for Allegany-Limestone (2-11).
Kortney Magara and Jenna Margeson combined to strike out five and walk two for A-L.
CCAA I EAST
Ellicottville 13, Salamanca 5
ELLICOTTVILLE — Jenna Hadley hit a home run and she, Jill Tomsick, Emilee Ruiz, Harley Ficek and Jocelyn Wyatt all posted two hits to lead Ellicottville.
Courtney Sexton scattered seven hits and six walks while striking out three in a winning effort for the Eagles. For Salamanca, Emily Brown notched a pair of doubles while Maayla Burch had two hits.
Emma Brown surrendered 12 hits and four walks, but fanned 11 for the Warriors.
NON-LEAGUE
Portville 6, Olean 4
OLEAN — With three runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh, Portville rallied out of a 4-1 deficit.
Mia Welty had three hits for Portville (8-1), which held on to keep its eight-game win streak. Brooke DeYoe pitched the Panthers to victory with three strikeouts, seven walks and eight hits.
JoJo Gibbons had three hits for Olean (4-4). Kiley Anastasia threw the first five innings and Emma Edwards threw the final two, combining for three strikeouts and six walks.