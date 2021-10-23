ALLEGANY — Count Dale MacArthur among those who subscribe to the theory that it is, indeed, more difficult to beat a team three times in a season.
His Allegany-Limestone girls soccer squad experienced the wrong side of that scenario on Friday night.
The second-seeded Gators had initially managed to do exactly what they’d done in two regular-season matchups against league opponent Southwestern — they had the lead, as Olivia Paterniti scored off a ball sent in by goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan with four minutes left in the first half. This time, however, that advantage dissolved into a tough-to-stomach loss.
Brynne Conley netted a pair of second-half goals, the first to tie it nine minutes in, the second to take the lead at the 22-minute mark, both off assists from Ellie Lawton. And in the end, the No. 7 Trojans were able to avenge losses of 3-1 and 4-0 from the regular season with a 2-1 upset triumph in the Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinals.
“It’s hard to beat somebody three times,” MacArthur maintained. “They know you, they know your tendencies. They’ve improved, certainly, from the first couple times — in the very things we were able to take advantage of in the first two games.”
In Game 3, the familiar foes played evenly, as both finished with 6-7 shots on goal and two corner kickers while the keepers, Riordan for A-L and Reece Beaver for Southwestern, made three and two saves, respectively.
The difference was in the little things, MacArthur noted. And in winning those facets, the Trojans (8-9-1) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals, where they will meet No. 3 Royalton-Hartland, while the Gators saw a strong bounce-back campaign come to a sudden end at 9-6-2.
“The bottom line, they won more 50/50 balls,” MacArthur said. “They went to the ball harder than we did. We had better opportunities than they had, but we didn’t have more shots. By the standard of stats, the game was fairly even, but I thought in some critical areas — they went harder to the ball, they were able to string passes together, they kept us out of position and thus were able to score a couple times.
“They just played a great game.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINAL
Lewiston-Porter 10, Olean 0
YOUNGSTOWN — Sarah Woods (3 assists), Margaret Johnson, Emily Stefik and Sophie Auer all had two goals to power Lewiston-Porter.
Elina Kunik and Jordan Niccola each added a goal for the third-seeded Lancers (12-1-1), who netted five goals in each half.
Olean coach Dan Freeman knew his team would have its hands full with Lew-Port, and it was as good as advertised, as he described the Lancers as “the best team I’ve seen in a decade.”
“They were aggressive to the ball, they were very fast, their shots were perfectly placed, even when they were off-balance,” he said. “They were just very, very skilled. We’ve played some good teams, but they were (on another level).”
Emma Edwards made 11 saves for No. 6 Olean, which finished the year 8-7-3.
“I’m proud of my girls, because even though we were down 5-0 at halftime, I think we did play a little better in the second half,” Freeman added. “We did get a few shots, and honestly, the girls never gave up. We said, we don’t care if we lose, but one thing we’re not going to do is walk out of here with our heads down. They didn’t do that, they left everything on the field and they really played hard.”
CLASS C QUARTERFINALS
Holland/West Valley 8, Cattaraugus-LV 0
HOLLAND — Caelan Hartke piled up four goals, including three after halftime, to power top-seeded Holland/WV.
Julia Galley posted a goal and two assists while Ava Linder (assist), Lilyan Teijeira and Paige Hoffman (assist) added a marker apiece for Holland (12-3-2).
Jessica Hymers needed two saves to earn the shutout. The eighth-seeded Timberwolves finished the year 6-10-2.
Portville 2, Chautauqua Lake 0
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty and Teagan Kosinski both notched second-half goals as No. 2 Portville eventually pulled away.
Mia Welty had the assist on both markers, which came in the 11th and 30th minutes, while Mackenzie Harmon made three saves to help preserve the shutout. The Panthers (16-1) will meet No. 3 Frewsburg (15-2) in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Emma Wolcott racked up 10 saves for No. 7 Chautauqua lake (6-5-2).
“We definitely had more chances,” PCS coach Jesse Archer said. “I thought we did a really good job defensively stopping them and with ball possession, and getting into scoring position; we just had trouble finishing.
“Part of that was due to their keeper; she had a great game. (When they did get behind us), it was nice to see some urgency on our part of hustling back and recovering. Overall, we couldn’t be more proud of how our kids played, especially those seniors who were playing their final home game.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL
Fillmore 7, South Seneca 0
FILLMORE — Sophia Templeton and Hope Russell both scored in the first two minutes and combined for five first-half goals to power Fillmore.
Russell finished with three goals and two assists, Templeton had two goals and Kada Frazier and Grace Russell (assist) also found the back of the net for the Eagles, who led 4-0 six minutes in and brought a 6-0 lead into the break. Zoe Beardsley handed out three assists while Madi Geertman chipped in a helper.
Preslee Miller, Beardsley and Templeton combined for two saves in the shutout. Top-seeded Fillmore will meet either Honeoye or Naples in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Phalyn Covert had seven saves for No. 9 South Seneca (1-17).