BOLIVAR — Aydin Sisson scored the lone goal to lead Bolivar-Richburg in an Allegany County Div. I boys soccer victory over Cuba-Rushford on Thursday night.
Sisson scored on an assist from Reiss Gaines at the 32:20 mark of the first half and B-R (9-3-2) held on to win.
David Abdo made two saves to keep a clean sheet in net for the Wolverines.
Jarrett Campbell had four saves for C-R (5-7-1).
CCAA DIVISION I WEST
Southwestern 5, Olean 4
OLEAN — Olean made a furious rally three times in the final minutes of the second half, but McKay Young’s four goals in ten minutes were enough to elevate Southwestern to a road victory.
Thomas Bates started the scoring for the Huskies finding the net on a feed from Steven Hoffman for the first half's only goal.
When the game turned the second half Young found a rhythm scoring in the 43rd, 45th, 47th and 50th minutes to deflate the Huskies. In the 53rd minute Spencer Kane tacked on another unassisted goal to push Southwestern’s lead to 5-1.
“I really don’t know what happened in the second half but we got deflated and McKay took advantage,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “But after it happened my guys had to make a decision and they decided they wanted to play hard and they fought to rally back.”
Over the final thirty minutes Olean struck for a trio of goals. In the 59th minute Bryce Franklin found Quintin Allen for a goal. In the 64th minute Allen returned the favor finding Andre Fratercangelo for a goal before finally in the 65th minute, Allen scored on a curving free kick from 30 yards away to pull the Huskies within one where the rally would end.
“It was the best my guys have played all season,” Charles said. “We could have let them run away with the game but we did our best to fight out there but we just ran out of time.”
Josh Gardner finished with nine saves for Olean (5-8-1, 3-4-1). Jonas Gesing had four saves for Southwestern (8-3-1, 4-2-1).
Allegany-Limestone 16, Jamestown 0
ALLEGANY — Eric Spring had seven goals to led Allegany-Limestone in a lopsided victory.
Tyler Curran also scored a hat trick and Mason Deming had two goals for the Gators (13-0). Cooper Wilczewski, Anthony DeCapua and Maddox DeLong each scored a goal.
Jack Conroy made one save for A-L.
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Portville 6, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
SALAMANCA — Nick Harmon, Michael Cole and Christian Gariepy each went for a pair of goals to lead Portville to their ninth consecutive victory.
The Panthers jumped on Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-12) in the first half striking for four goals all assisted by Kyle Mathis. Joe and Bryan Randolph each registered an assist in the second half for Portville.
“We came out strong as we have all season and turned good defense into good offense,” Portville coach J.J. Mcintosh said. “We also did a good job of getting our younger guys some opportunities to play.”
Portville’s Troy VanSickle made five saves.
Sitting at 12-0-1 with two games remaining on the schedule and currently in second place in the Class C standings, McIntosh predicts the upcoming sectional tournament to be the most competitive he has ever seen. Making Thursday’s win much more valuable then it appeared.
“You really just do not know what is going to happen with all of the remaining games so it is important to get wins like today,” McIntosh said. “I know our guys are looking forward to one of the hardest class C brackets we have ever seen.”
Pine Valley/Gowanda 2, Ellicottville 1
SOUTH DAYTON — Darwin Westlund scored twice to help Pine Valley/Gowanda to a home victory.
Westlund found the back of the net early with a seventh minute goal courtesy of a Naoh Frotuto assist. Tied at one with eight minutes remaining the Panthers turned to Westlund again and he delivered. Fortuto found Westlund again for the goal to break the tie.
Sam Edwards had the lone goal for Ellicottville and Evan Bauer made 6 saves for the Eagles (4-7-1) in net.
Owen Ward managed six saves for the Pine Valley/Gowanda (4-5, 4-4).