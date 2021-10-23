SCIO — Back on Oct. 6, the Scio boys soccer team went to overtime with Houghton and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.
Sixteen days later, the top two teams from Allegany Division II again needed an extra session — two to be exact — this time in a playoff rematch. And this time around, the Tigers found the late goal that had previously eluded them.
Lazar Bulajic netted all three goals, including the game-winner with 5:44 remaining in the second OT, as Scio pulled out a dramatic 3-2 triumph in a Section 5 Class D2 quarterfinal on Friday night.
Bulajic had netted a pair of markers to give the fourth-seeded Tigers (8-6-2) a 2-0 lead at the break. But that cushion went by the wayside when Henry Sardina notched two of his own goals to tie it for No. 5 Houghton.
The teams then played evenly until the 96th minute, when Bulajic completed his hat trick. But while the latter did the scoring, eighth-grader Ethan Davenport was just as instrumental, handing out assists on the first and third goals as Scio finished the year 2-0-1 against its county rivals.
“In the first half, we played probably our best half of soccer we’ve played all year,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall, whose team will meet No. 1 Hinsdale in Tuesday’s semifinals. “We really controlled and owned the first half. To start the second half, did we get a little complacent? I don’t know, but Houghton put it on us a lot more. After that we flipped the switch. It wasn’t quite like the first half, but we were right there.”
Landon Arnold made 11 saves for the Tigers. Josh Davidson and Alejandro Fraile each had assists while Chris Habecker turned away 14 shots for the Panthers (5-7-2).
Added McFall, “the Davenport kid, for only being an eighth-grader, did a really nice job of distributing tonight.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Fillmore 3, Mount Morris 0
FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward scored a first-half goal and he and Graham Cahill extended the lead in the second half to key Fillmore.
Nooradeen Muzaid-Omar assisted on both goals after the break for the second-seeded Eagles (15-2), who outshot Mount Morris, 23-5. Luke Colmbo made five saves for Fillmore’s third-straight shutout and seventh of the season.
“We worked all week long on keeping shots on frame; it’s been a real curse for us not finishing the chances we get,” said Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen, whose team will meet either GV/Belfast or Wheatland-Chili in Tuesday’s semifinals. “We took 23 shots and the keeper had to make 17 saves and we scored three times — that’s only three that didn’t hit the frame. That was the difference tonight.”
He added, “We bring out the absolute best in (opposing) goalkeepers. That kid from Mount Morris made three absolutely unbelievable saves. He just kept them in the game, otherwise its a 6-, 7-0 game. I can’t say enough about how we created offensive opportunities. It was as close to perfect as you can play.”
No. 7 Mount Morris finished the year 9-8.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Northstar Christian 5, Andover/Whitesville 1
HILTON — Second-seeded Northstar Christian (9-4-2) will meet No. 3 C.G. Finney in Tuesday’s semifinals.
No. 7 Andover/Whitesville finished the season 1-15.
Hinsdale 2, Hammondsport 0
HINSDALE — Tucker Schwartz scored five minutes into the first half and Hinsdale maintained control throughout while securing its first playoff win since 2018.
Brandon Hayman added an insurance marker 16 seconds into the second half for the top-seeded Bobcats. Schwartz and Hayman assisted on each other’s goals and Ethan Cashimere made three saves in a shutout effort.
“Two-nothing really doesn’t do it justice,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “I can count three other legit chances that we just didn’t finish. Overall, we pretty much dominated possession. We definitely played well enough where that was an earned win from start to finish.”
Ethan Buckley made eight saves for No. 8 Hammondsport (1-16).
Of the Lakers, Kinney added, “They’re better than the record indicates. They play in that Steuben County league, which is pretty tough. They’re what we expected, they played really well.”