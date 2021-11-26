Undefeated league champion Portville placed five players on the CCAA East girls soccer all-star first team, leading schools recognized in the division’s postseason honors.
Mia Welty, Mallory Welty, Courtney Lyle, Kendall Artlip and Teagan Kosinski all made the first-team all-stars for PCS (16-2, 12-0).
Ellicottville (12-6, 10-2) had three first-team all-stars: Mandy Hurlburt, Jocelyn Wyatt and Brooke Butler. Randolph also had three first-teamers — Kyra Pence, Ashley Crouse and Caliana Wheeler — while Cattaraugus-Little Valley (Madison Spunk) and Pine Valley (Sarah Kruszka) had one each.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the team sportsmanship award.
CCAA WEST
Allegany-Limestone was one of three teams to place three players on the CCAA West division’s first-team all-star list, along with Fredonia and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
A-L, after going 9-1-2 in the division (9-6-2 overall) to finish second behind Fredonia, was represented by junior forward Olivia Paterniti, junior midfielder Payton Fortuna and senior goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan on the first team.
Olean (8-7-3, 5-4-3), meanwhile, had two first-team all-star midfielders: senior Maddie Jones and sophomore Emily Gibbons.
Fredonia’s three first-teamers were junior forward Annie Gondek and senior defenders Emily Tinnerman and Emma Willebrandt. Senior forward Tess Spengenburg, senior goalie Grace Lundmark and junior forward Kayla Lynn made the first team for F/CV. Karryne Mims (jr., D) made the first team for Jamestown and Melissa DeVore (sr., M) made the list for Southwestern.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley won the league’s team sportsmanship award.