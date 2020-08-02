ELMA — The Olean 1854 FC soccer team rallied from two one-goal deficits to earn a 2-2 draw against Polonia Saturday at Sahlen’s Sports Park.
Olean moves to 2-0-1 in the season, while Polonia is now 1-1-1.
The game was pretty even throughout the first half as the two teams were scoreless at halftime.
“We had some good opportunities and so did Poonia,” Olean player/coach Pete Coate said.
Polonia struck first in the second half after scoring on a shot that was blasted in the side netting. The lead didn’t last long though, as Olean’s Carl Holmes chipped the keeper six minutes later.
Polonia went on to break the tie off a cross through the box that was shot on target from the weak side runner. But, once again Olean’s deficit lasted a handful of minutes as Tyler Landries scored off a through ball from Shea Currey.
The last several minutes saw chances from both teams but neither side was successful as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
Conner Golley made nine saves in net, while Todd Smith had a strong performance in the back line for Olean.
Olean returns to action next Saturday in a matchup against the Williamsville Willies (3-0-1).