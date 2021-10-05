OLEAN — For the second time this season, the Olean girls soccer team battled with the league’s third-place team and had its opportunities to win.
But for the second time this year, it had to settle for a tie … this one of the scoreless variety.
The Huskies held a sizable 17-7 advantage in shots, but came away with a 0-0 deadlock with Falconer/Cassadaga Valley Monday in a CCAA West rematch. This came after Olean forged a 1-1 road tie with Falconer/CV last month.
Emma Edwards made six saves for the Huskies (4-5-3) while Grace Lundmark came up with 15 stops for Falconer/CV (4-4-2).
The Huskies had a chance to win in the final seconds of overtime, but were done in by the confusion that was created by a rare circumstance. At that moment, a ball was played back to the Falconer/CV goalkeeper, who picked it up rather than playing it with her feet, which is illegal.
Neither team knew quite what to expect next, and Olean wasn’t sure if the ensuing call would be a penalty kick or an indirect kick from just within a few feet of the goal. The officials made the proper call — an indirect kick — but opted not to stop the clock, and by the time Olean lined up for its golden opportunity, with no opposing players in place, the final horn sounded.
“It would have been a goal,” OHS coach Dan Freeman maintained. “Their players weren’t quite sure either, so all our girl would have had to do is tap it to one of her teammates a few feet away, and she’d put it in. There were about 10 seconds left, but by the time it was figured out, they said game over.
“There was definitely a lot of confusion, and we should have known the rule right away, and that might have given us a chance. It was just their keeper and no one else blocking the goal. We could have tapped it right in.”
Of his team’s offense, which has totaled just one goal in its last four games, Freeman added: “The first half, I don’t think we played as well as we should have. It’s not like we were in danger, but we weren’t moving the ball around like we should have.
“At halftime, we talked and we came out on fire. We were moving the ball around, we’re trying to find that goal scorer … we had some many beautiful crosses, we just couldn’t finish.”
CCAA WEST
Allegany-Limestone 11, Jamestown 2
JAMESTOWN — Olivia Paterniti recorded a hat trick with an assist and Payton Fortuna piled up two goals and three assists to power Allegany-Limestone.
Cait Kellogg netted a pair of goals while Janie Missel and Addie Fisher each had a goal and a helper for the Gators (8-3), who have won five-straight.
Kylee Kiener and Chessa Klice also found the back of the net and Gracie Amore and Abby Peck both chipped in an assist as A-L set a new season-high goal total.
Kelsey Riordan made five saves. Jamestown fell to 2-7.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1
BOLIVAR — Cuba-Rushford rallied from an early 1-0 hole with a flurry of second-half markers to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Rebels scored in the 46th, 48th and 50th minutes, getting two goals from Taylor Searle and another from Sofia Riquelme, to turn the tide. Shae Maples added a goal in the 73rd minute to put it away.
Riquelme added a pair of assists while Searle and Brynn Lavery also had a helper for the Rebels, who outshot B-R, 28-9. Tara Duvall made six saves.
This was the first time we've fallen behind and have really been able to battle back and come out on top,” said C-R coach Aaron Wight, whose team’s 7-6 mark includes five one-goal losses. “Hopefully we can gain some confidence from this moving forward.”
McKinlee Harris scored in the 15th minute while Malayna Ayers made 18 saves for the Wolverines (6-5).
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 4, Randolph 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Jocelyn Wyatt (assist) and Audrey Hurlburt each netted a pair of goals to guide Ellicottville (10-4) to its sixth-straight win.
Mandy Hurlburt added a helper and Abby Chudy made three saves to preserve the Eagles’ fifth shutout of the season, which have all come during the current win streak.
Kendall O’Neill made eight saves for Randolph (5-6-1).
Pine Valley/Gowanda 1, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Pine Valley/Gowanda avenged a 1-0 loss to Franklinville from Sept. 17 by winning by the same score.
Mattison Cadle tallied in the 38th minute on a scrum in front of the net after a corner kick and the goal held up for PV/Gowanda. Sydney Dahl made seven saves for the winners while Sarah Courtney stopped five of six shots for Franklinville (3-10).
“We dominated the first 25 minutes then grew frustrated and strayed from what we were doing well,” FCS coach Tim Wangelin said. “Pine Valley stuck with it and cashed in on an opportunity.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Cattaraugus-Little Valley followed up a 1-0 win in the teams’ first meeting with a 2-0 shutout as Madison Spink scored twice with assists from Grace Zalwsky and Alex Minnekine.
Onalee Osgood made four saves for the Timberwolves (4-7-2). Makenzie Oakes made 17 saves for Salamanca (1-11).