ST. BONAVENTURE — Two weeks earlier, Olean 1854 FC was given all it could handle by Lykan FC.
In that one, a second-half goal from Caleb Holmes was enough to give the local soccer club a 1-0 win, giving Olean an unbeaten regular season along with its league title.
On Sunday, against that very opponent, it was much the same.
Olean was pushed to the Brink.
And again, it survived.
Holmes again provided the difference-making marker, tallying off a pass from brother Carl in overtime, as top-seeded 1854 FC pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over No. 6 Lykan in a Buffalo and District Soccer League Championship Division playoff semifinal on Sunday at Marra Athletics Complex.
The reward for Olean, which had already earned a promotion to the Premier level by winning the regular season crown? A third trip to its division championship in as many seasons, where it will meet Wolves FC on Sunday at Sahlen’s Sports Park in Elma.
Holmes, the former Cuba-Rushford standout, notched both of 1854’s goals, initially scoring off a Coty Winchell (Belfast) feed to break a long scoreless tie and give Olean a 1-0 advantage midway through the second half.
Much as it was on July 25, however, Lykan never surrendered, finding the equalizer late in the period.
“The first half was a lively competition with us controlling chunks of the game and Lykan putting some pressure on us,” player/coach Pete Coate said. “About halfway through the second half, Caleb scored a great finish from the center of the box on a pass from Coty. The game then got very physical, resulting in a red card for us and a double yellow red to Lykan.
“Then Lykan scored a great individual effort, dribbling into the 6(-yard box) and slotting the ball in the net toward the end of the half. We then finished regulation at 1-1 and Lykan had more momentum.”
But, as it had all throughout a 9-0-1 regular season, Olean found a way to pull it out in the end.
“We were able to get things going and Caleb scored again,” Coate noted. “We were able to ride that goal to the 2-1 victory and a spot in the championship final.”
Conner Golley (Allegany-Limestone) made six saves to earn the win in net for Olean.
1854 FC is in search of its second (and second-straight) BDSL playoff title after losing the 2nd Division crown in 2018, but winning the 1st Division championship in 2019. Manager Mike Martel’s team saw Wolves FC (7-4-1) back in its season-opener on May 9, winning 4-1.