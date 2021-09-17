PORTVILLE — Meghan Lyle found the back of the net once at the end of each half to elevate the Portville girls soccer team in a 2-0 win over Randolph on Thursday.
Lyle scored in the 39th minute of the first half of the CCAA East game on a feed from Mia Welty and again in the 35th minute of the second half on an assist from Mallory Welty. Lyle leads the team with seven goals. Mia Welty improved her team leading 16 points.
“Both teams battled very evenly the whole game. We were just fortunate to find the back of the net a few times,” Portville coach Jesse Archer said.
Mackenzie Harmon made seven saves for the Panthers (5-1, 4-0) to preserve the shut out and improve on their undefeated start to league play. Kendell O'Neill had 10 saves for the Cardinals (2-4-1, 2-1) who suffered their first league loss.
“The game was well played by both goalies and we will surely have our work cut out for us next time we play them,” Archer said.
GIRLS TENNIS
Olean 5, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Jolyn Gibbons, Hannah Nelson and Hailee Zalwsky won their singles matches in straight sets to lead Olean in a sweep.
Bryanne Cowels and Faith Schreiber won first doubles in the closest match of the night 6-4, 6-2 over Kirstin Steckman and Ava Wolfe, while Olean took second doubles by forfeit.
AT SALAMANCA
Singles: Gibbons (O) 6-1, 6-0 Smith; Nelson (O) 6-1, 6-2 Lounsbury; Zalwsky (O) 6-0, 6-0 Benjamin
Doubles: Cowels/Schreiber (O) 6-4, 6-2 Steckman/Wolfe; Anumalasetty/Gillialand (O) forfeit