CALEDONIA — Until Friday, the playoffs didn’t bring much suspense for the Fillmore girls soccer team.
The Eagles had won their first four games all by four goals or more for a combined 21-0 margin. Friday night’s Class D Western Regional at Caledonia-Mumford’s Hamilton Field against Ellicottville, however, did not come so easy.
Backed by a stellar performance by goalkeeper Abby Chudy, Ellicottville kept Fillmore off the board in a scoreless contest for 65 minutes. But Fillmore finally broke through with a direct kick goal by Zoe Beardsley in the 66th minute and Hope Russell tacked on another in the 75th to lift Fillmore, 2-0.
Fillmore (21-0) earned its first-ever trip to the girls soccer state final four. The Eagles won a regional in 1984, but that year’s playoff format still had another game before the final four.
“I just told the girls, we've had soccer tradition at Fillmore, girls (and) boys. Girls soccer has come close, we've won some sectionals,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “I just told them everything that you've done just in this game alone was for 40 years of really good soccer at Fillmore. It's a reward not only for these girls, but for the whole community and the past players at Fillmore. It's unexplainable right now.”
BEARDSLEY said he worried his Eagles may have been in for a night where they didn't score as quickly as their last few runaway victories.
“That was one of my concerns, we've been so fortunate and kids don't realize that, but I think as a coach (I) realize, man, we're fortunate that the first time we take an open shot, we score it,” he said. “Sometimes that doesn't happen in soccer and tonight it didn't. We had plenty of them, Ellicottville had a few there early on that could have changed the flow of the game. But when you get to championship games like this, maybe there's a little bit more weight on what's going on, my forwards seemed a little heavier today with the way they were playing the offense. Every time you miss or don't score, it adds a little bit of weight to their shoulders.”
Zoe Beardsley put her go-ahead direct kick, earned 25 yards from the goal due to a handball, where Chudy couldn’t reach, in an upper corner of the net. Russell scored on an assist from Sophia Templeton 10 minutes later to all but seal the victory.
“It was just like it's a matter of time, hopefully we can find a way and that keeper from Ellicottville stood on her head tonight, she made save after save, and it was ‘I hope we can get through this because she's doing a great job,’” Jon Beardsley said. “We finally found a way, Zoe's direct kick couldn't have been any more perfect.”
Chudy made 15 saves for Section 6 Class D champion Ellicottville (12-6).
“SHE HAD an amazing night,” Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said. “She had the best game ever, so it was awesome. It was a great team effort, everyone played well together. Fillmore is a good team.”
Preslee Miller had six saves in a shutout for Fillmore.
Beardsley said his team hadn’t been frustrated by a goalkeeper like it was on Friday since the third game of the season, a 3-2 comeback win over Cuba-Rushford.
“We hadn't experienced that too much, we've been very fortunate scoring at least one in a half to just kind of take that pressure off,” he said. “I said to myself all week, my concern is I think we could be successful, I thought if we played our game we had a really good chance to be successful, but sometimes that ball doesn't go in and obviously that was happening.
“It was like, here we go, I've been in these soccer games before where you have 25 shots and you just don't score and the other team goes the other way and bam. Thankfully it didn't happen.”
Ellicottville (12-6) got perhaps its best chance to score in the game’s first five minutes, controlling the early possession. Senior Mandy Hurlburt slipped past the defense to go one-on-one with Miller, who stepped out of the net to make the stop.
“We played a great game,” Eddy said. “They had a freebie with that direct kick, it was a great shot, we weren't going to stop it and then their second goal our sweeper slipped and fell. We gave them a run for their money. It was a good game. I don't think Fillmore was expecting that from us.
“We didn't change our game at all,” Eddy said. “We knew what they were capable of, but we came and played our game. It was good for a long time. It would have been awesome to go on to states and have these girls experience that. But we've got a sectional title, we haven't had one of those in six years, so we'll take that.”