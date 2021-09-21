HINSDALE — For the Hinsdale boys soccer team, it’s been three years in the making
In 2019, former Bobcats standout Devin Kinney took over at his alma mater, looking to provide some stability — and an elevated level of success — at a program that had seen a revolving door of coaches and mediocre to middling results.
And in that time, he’s begun to do that, bringing Hinsdale from 5-13 and 1-6-2 in his first two seasons to something seemingly much more this year.
Isaac Howell collected a pair of goals and an assist and Tucker Schwartz and Damion Brown had a goal and a helper apiece as the Bobcats cruised past Friendship 6-0 in an Allegany County Division II matchup on Monday. The win pushed Hinsdale to 4-1, its best mark through the first five games since HCS introduced boys varsity soccer in 1997.
More impressive is the resume itself: Kinney’s team has beaten three teams convincingly while knocking off a Bolivar-Richburg team that reached last year’s Section 5 Class C2 finals and came into this year’s game at 4-2-1.
“(It’s the fact) that these guys have been committed to the program for three years now,” Kinney said of the program’s growth. “A lot of the upperclassmen have been working for the past three years and they’re starting to see the results of that hard work.”
Kadyn Miller and Cassidy Miller each added goals while Brandon Hayman posted two assists and Jacob Elliott chipped in a helper for Hinsdale, which jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead and held a 3-0 advantage at the break. Ethan Cashimere needed three saves in posting his first shutout of the season.
Hunter Hill and Taylor Moore combined for five saves for Friendship (0-8).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio 6, Andover/Whitesville 0
WHITESVILLE — Jordan White (both first half) and Lazar Bulajic (both halves) each netted a pair of goals to guide Scio.
Max Morris and Brendon Loucks added a marker apiece for the Tigers, who have won three-straight following an 0-4 start.
Carson Frungillo made four saves for Andover/Whitesville (1-6).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2
BOLIVAR — Hunter Stuck tallied the go-ahead goal off a penalty kick with 7:49 left in the first half as B-R started fast and pulled ahead late to avenge a season-opening loss to GV/Belfast.
Wyatt Karnuth and Landon Barkley had given the Wolverines a 2-0 lead with goals in quick succession midway through the first half before Matt Weaver and Joe Ward (from Weaver) tallied two quick goals of their own to tie it. Stuck then broke the 2-2 to give B-R and Reiss Gaines added an insurance marker early in the second frame.
Gaines and Barkley assisted on each other’s goals while David Abdo made five saves for the Wolverines (5-2-2), who dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Belfast Tournament.
Max Miller made four saves for GV/Belfast (5-3).
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 8, Jasper-Troupsburg 1
JASPER — Mitch Ward recorded two goals and two assists, giving him 16 markers already for the year, and Graham Cahill also tallied twice to key Fillmore.
Zach Sisson and Eben Schilke each posted a goal and a helper while Jack Cool and Carter Sisson also found the back of the net for the Eagles (6-2). Program newcomer Noorideen Musaid-Omar handed out three helpers while Luke Hersee chipped in an assist.
Michael McCumiskey made two saves on three shots.
“I can’t explain this team,” said Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen, whose Eagles have beaten five teams soundly but lost to a pair of quality foes (Allegany-Limestone, Arkport/Canaseraga. “A little bit of it is immaturity, and when we get rolling, everybody gets loosey and we play well and we just roll.
“We don’t honestly have the senior depth and leadership to just calm us down when things aren't going perfectly. (That’s) our achilles heel. Suffice to say, we’re just a bit inconsistent (right now). That’s the simplest thing to say.”
Sawyer Trexel scored the lone goal for Jasper-Troupsburg.
Wellsville 8, Cuba-Rushford 0
WELLSVILLE — Two players netted a hat trick and Wellsville racked up four goals in each half in powering past C-R.
The Lions moved to 3-3-1 while the Rebels fell to 3-3.
Northstar Christian 5, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Trevor Nasso (assist) scored on either side of halftime to guide Northstar Christian.
Espipa Ayuso (assist), Derrick Marin and Justin Robinson also tallied for Northstar, which outshot Houghton a head-turning 39-6. The Knights held a 3-0 lead at halftime and needed just two saves to preserve the shutout.
Chris Habecker piled up 19 saves for Houghton (1-3).