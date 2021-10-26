DUNKIRK — The Franklinville girls soccer team, despite a 4-12 mark coming in, had finished the regular season relatively strong.
The Panthers dropped a pair of 1-0 games, including to Randolph, which had beaten them 6-0 earlier in the year, beat Friendship/Scio, 3-0, and were competitive in a 2-0 loss to Cattaraugus-Little Valley in their finale.
But the progress they undoubtedly made didn’t quite carry over to the playoffs. And a 12-day layoff almost certainly didn’t help.
Lina Young posted two goals and two assists and North Collins built up a 4-0 halftime lead before downing Franklinville, 5-1, in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Monday night. Both teams went nearly two weeks without playing due to the fact there were only three teams in the Class D bracket, and the latter two met in the lone semi.
The second-seeded Eagles (9-6-1) will meet top-seeded Ellicottville in Saturday’s championship. No. 3 Franklinville finished the year 4-13.
Hailey Jasinski and Autumn Awald each notched first-half goals for NC, which extended a 1-0 advantage to a 4-0 cushion over a nine-minute stretch late in the period. Emily Gerdau also scored while Anna Parnitzke and Kierra Puntillo had an assist. Michaela Rice made five saves for the Eagles.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS A2 SEMIFINALS
Iroquois 3, Pioneer 0
WILLIAMSVILLE — Pioneer hung closer with Iroquois after dropping a 5-1 decision in the regular season, but still fell short.
The second-seeded Chiefs (14-4) advanced to Saturday’s championship while the No. 3 Panthers finished the year 11-6-1.