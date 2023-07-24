ALLEGANY — For the better part of two years now, it’s been widely known:
This is what Hope Russell does.
The rising Fillmore senior netted a Big 30-best 44 goals last fall and has tallied 81 over the last two seasons. In 2022, she eclipsed the 100-goal mark for her career while making her second-straight Big 30 all-star team.
She, as much as, or perhaps more than, anyone else in the area has a knack for finding the net. And so it was on Sunday night, and on an even grander stage than most others: in an all-star setting against Pennsylvania’s best.
Russell racked up four goals to lead New York to a 5-2 triumph over Pennsy in the sixth iteration — and second ‘Gold’ game — of the girls’ NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase before several hundred fans on a lively day at Allegany-Limestone’s turf complex. The Fillmore star scored midway through both halves to help stake New York to an initial 3-0 lead, then answered with two more in the final 10 minutes after Pennsy pulled to within 3-2.
Her effort made her the easy choice for New York’s Most Valuable Player and allowed the Empire State to achieve its goal of tying the Corporate Cup series at 3-3. It also gave her seven career Showcase goals after notching two last year in a matching 5-2 NY triumph and one in 2021.
“WE KNEW that she was capable of that,” said New York coach Scott Stone, who was an assistant in last year’s game. “And look, we don’t care who scores, as long as we put the ball in the back of the net as a team. We’re just glad that (Hope) stepped up tonight. She put us on her back, and when we needed goals, she found the back of the net.
“She deserved the MVP award, she played a great game and she’s a fun kid to watch.”
Russell, who credited her latest outburst to year-round practice and training, gave NY a 1-0 lead 21:05 into the game, finishing a rebound after Abby Peck (Allegany-Limestone) just missed a header. New York took a 2-0 advantage just before halftime when Olivia Paterniti (A-L) fired home a shot from close range and went up 3-0 when Russell tallied again 22:36 into the second half.
At that point, it seemed as if New York’s second-straight Cup victory was going to come easy.
But not so fast.
Meea Irwin (Warren) scored off a deflection to make it 3-1 in the 35th minute and Bradford’s Bella Prince, who earned Penny’s MVP honors, tallied just two minutes later. Suddenly, it was very much a game with about 10 minutes still remaining. Russell, though, wasn’t finished, netting an insurance goal again just two minutes after the previous marker and burying the game-clincher at the 45:10 mark.
NEW YORK held much of the control throughout, maintaining more of the possession and generating more scoring chances. And by the final whistle, it had ended the game in much the same way it began it: By dictating play and pulling away.
“Obviously, they made it tight,” Stone said, tipping his cap to Pennsy. “Getting it to 3-2 was way closer than we wanted. But for Hope to go right back down the field and score, it was kind of deflating for them.”
He added again of Russell: “And what can you say about Hope? She had four great goals today after having two last year, so she kind of put us on her back offensively when no one else could really find the net, and we kind of rode that wave all the way through.”
THOUGH RUSSELL provided the scoring, New York received a host of key contributions. Preslee Miller (Fillmore) and Chloe Baker (Allegany-Limestone) combined for the win in goal, holding PA scoreless over the first 35 minutes. Defenseman Gracie Conlan (Frewsburg) made a big goal-saving stop after NY’s keeper was pulled out of position early in the second half. Peck and Jamestown’s Karryne Mims just missed on other first-half opportunities.
To win by a three-goal margin was a team effort, Stone said.
“I wouldn’t say we got nervous, but you do feel it when you have a 3-0 lead and then it goes to 3-2 real quick,” he acknowledged. “(But) just credit to the whole team and everybody just contributing, sticking to the game plan and pulling it out. Every single player on that roster contributed today. They all played a ton of minutes and we needed every single one of them to win. I couldn’t be prouder of every single player on this roster, and the coaches. We made a lot of adjustments, all the coaches were helping make decisions and getting subs in and out.
“Overall, as team New York, we did a great job.”
NEW YORK also earned a convincing win in the ‘Silver’ contest, downing Pennyslvania, 4-0. In that one, Portville’s Grace Gariepy registered a hat trick and Grace Hodara (Salamanca) also tallied for NY.
An Empire State sweep only added to what Stone described as an “amazing” Corporate Cup experience, one that included sportsmanship awards going to Pennsy’s Sammi Straub (Elk County Catholic) and NY’s Brooke Butler (Ellicottville).
“I’ve coached a lot of soccer at a lot of different levels, but this is just a special night,” Stone said. “There’s a ton of people here, the kids get to showcase their skills. …. Kris (Linderman) and Dave (Talbot, the game’s founders and organizers) do a great job, and the atmosphere, it’s just a different atmosphere than what I’m used to.
“Make no mistake, we wanted to win the game. You could tell, as the clock got closer to hitting zero, everybody, the intensity rises and it’s a real soccer game. We took it very seriously and we wanted to even the series. We played for the state of New York and we took pride in that.”