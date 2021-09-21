The constant, of course, is Fillmore.
Historically the girls soccer power in Allegany County, the Eagles have seemingly topped even their own standard of late, forging an incredible 93-7-3 record over the last six seasons while advancing to each of the last three Section 5 Class D1 championship games and winning one (2019) for their first sectional title since 1999.
Yes, Fillmore has long been the gold standard one county over. Coach Jon Beardsley’s team hasn’t lost more than two games in a season since 2014. And of the seven it’s dropped since, only one has come to a league foe — against Bolivar-Richburg in penalty kicks in the 2017 playoffs.
The Wolverines, in their own right, have been a model of consistency, averaging 11 wins over the last five seasons while making a handful of deep postseason runs, including a trip to the D1 finals in ‘17. Despite recent surges from both Hinsdale and Genesee Valley, B-R owns the second-best mark in the county in that span.
But while those two programs remain largely the same, much around them is different.
IT BEGAN last year when Andover and Whitesville, former rivals and two typically strong Division II programs despite being among the smallest in the area, merged for girls soccer. And it continued this year in a much bigger way.
In August, Andover and Whitesville officially approved a cooperative agreement for ALL sports between the two districts. Before the end of last school year, Genesee Valley and Belfast had done the same, with the exception of boys basketball. Also on the girls’ soccer side, Cuba-Rushford has come together with Hinsdale while Scio has merged with Friendship (those four remain separate teams in boys soccer).
That’s eight programs that have been trimmed to four in the last two years. It’s a collection of moves that’s taken the county from its typical two divisions (10 teams across I and II) to a single six-team circuit in 2021.
And it was done not so much as a direct response to anything COVID-related, but simply due to numbers concerns and a proactive effort to preserve as many competitive programs in the county as possible.
“Just schools trying to maintain programs,” Beardsley confirmed last week. “Some looking down the line, some immediately. (It’s) definitely a numbers thing.”
ADAPTING to this reality — acknowledging where each stood individually and being willing to partner with former rivals and adjust, in some instances, to where you practice and play — had its challenges. A month into the season, however, these programs have seemingly experienced relatively smooth transitions.
“These types of situations are not always easy, but I have seen such positivity and dedication from athletes and coaches in both communities,” Whitesville superintendent Tammy Emery said in August. “They are excited about new sports options and the strength that can come from joining together.”
As a result, every team has reported strong numbers, as five of the seven in Allegany County (including Wellsville) boast a roster of 20-plus players while A/W and GV/Belfast have a manageable 17.
And though the landscape has changed dramatically over the last year, the team at the top almost certainly will not.
FILLMORE figures to be as good — or better — as it’s been in that six-year stretch, having returned eight of 11 starters and 72 of 79 goals from a squad that went 14-1 in 2020 and whose only blemish was a 2-1 overtime loss to Arkport/Canaseraga in the D1 title game. Included in that star-studded lineup is sophomore midfielder Grace Russell, who led the New York side of the Big 30 border with 24 goals last fall, her sister Hope Russell (19 goals, 7 assists), goalkeeper Preslee Miller and senior forward Sophia Templeton (17 goals, 16 assists), last year’s county MVP.
That group has gotten off to an unsurprisingly impressive start this fall, sitting at 6-0 so far, which includes season-opening wins over Section 6 Class C strongholds Holland and Portville, with a goal differential of 27-5.
“We’re hoping to continue our program’s success,” Beardsley said in the preseason. “We have 22 girls and each one of them can contribute to help us achieve our goals. Returning eight starters and almost an entire team that played in varsity games last year is certainly beneficial. It will take us some time to put the pieces of the puzzle together to hit our peak, but we feel we have all the pieces to make it work.”
FOR AS bullet-proof as they seem to be, the Eagles will presumably at least have to show up.
The Wolverines return their top three goal scorers -- junior twins McKinlee and Madigan Harris, who went for 21 and 11 goals last year, and classmate Malayna Ayers (3 markers) -- and a strong core from a team that went 10-4-1 and reached the C2 semifinals a year ago. They also figure to again have strong leadership as longtime coach Mark Emery has been replaced by Brooke Lovell, who led the softball team to a sectional title last spring. Fillmore and B-R will meet in the first of two league games on Thursday in Bolivar.
Then, too, both Genesee Valley (9-5-1) and Belfast (9-4) are coming off strong seasons in which both advanced to the sectional semifinals and are now a united program, one that returns the second-leading scorer from either team in Belfast’s Hannah Soutwick-Powers (8 goals).
Those teams have also been solid through September, with B-R sitting 3-2 (with their losses coming to Class B foes Olean and Wellsville, by a goal in each) and the Bulldogs/Jaguars co-op at 4-2.
Fillmore, though, has already blanked GV/Belfast, 4-0, and a third of the way through its season has made clear: Its goal is nothing less than a sectional title and, with the state playoffs back this year, potentially more.
“We have 72 of 79 goals back, and we think we’ve (only) improved,” Beardsley said. “We will have some newness to our defense, but over time, I think it will be a pretty solid group. It’s our goal to give our best to our opponents each and every game, improve as a team daily and also to enjoy the process.
“We (came out of the Holland and Portville games) a better team. Sneaking in games with Olean, Wellsville and Gananda (Class C), we think makes for one of the better non-league schedules.”
He added, “Allegany County always has good soccer. With four teams that are combined school programs and an always solid B-R, we can expect to have quality opponents each and every game.”
Following is a capsule look at the girls soccer programs in Allegany County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLE
Coach: Aaron Rawady/Alan Barber
League: Allegany County
2020 record/postseason: 8-5; Friendship (W, 4-2, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal); Batavia-Notre Dame (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal)
Roster: Alexys Palmatier (so., MF/F), Rylie Bryan (s., MF/F), Adreanna Buchholz (so., F), Gabrielle Terhune (jr., MF/F), Destiny Workman (so., D), Zoey Lee (sr., MF/F), Kennedy Bledsoe (jr., MF/F), Maria Riloba (jr., MF/D), Grace Fry (so., MF/F), Makaila Brewster (so., D), Summer Wallace (sr., D), Rachel Jackson (sr., MF/F), Gabbi Hall (jr., D), Ava Grice (so., D/F), Brynn Scholl (jr., GK/D), Olivia Hanks (sr., D/MF), Graci Lewis-Ellison (fr., MF/F)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Brooke Lovell (1st year, 0-0)
League: Allegany County
2020 record/postseason: 10-4-1; Cuba-Rushford (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round); Pavilion (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinals); Geneseo (L, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 semifinals)
Roster: Sarah Perkins (so., MF/F), Paityn Johnson (sr., D/MF), Natalie McDowell (jr., MF/F), Isabel Thomas (so., MF/F), Madigan Harris (jr., MF/F), McKinlee Harris (jr., MF/F), Raegan Giardini (fr., D), Raina Bowen (sr., D), Claire Pangburn (so., MF/F), Braelin Bentley (sr., D), Kayli Giardini (sr., MF/F), Madison Carney (jr., MF/F), Malayna Ayers (jr., GK/F), Nadia Baldwin (fr., MF/F), Brooks Gustafson (so., MF/F), Cassidy Stives (fr., MF/F), Jessica Majot (sr., D), Teegan Sibble (fr., MF/F), Breanna Militello (sr., D/MF), Allison Zilker (jr., D), Caitlyn Steiner (so., GK/D)
CUBA-RUSHFORD/HINSDALE
Coach: Aaron Wight (4th year, 5-37-2)
League: Allegany County
2020 record/postseason: Cuba-Rushford: 1-8-2; Bolivar-Richburg (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round); Hinsdale: 2-8-1
Roster: Tara Duvall (jr., GK, 1 shutout), Lillian Forward (sr., MF), Cloey Larabee (fr., MF, 3 assists), Macie Demick (sr., MF, 2 goals), Jada Braley (sr., MF), Anna Belcer (sr., D), Rachel Dyche (sr., D), Shae Maples (so., F), Mackenzie Keiser (sr., MF), Sofia Riquelme (jr., MF/F, 1 goal), Christy Childs (sr., MF), Ella Jaffe (sr., F), Jessica Dyche (sr., D), Brynn Lavery (so., MF, 1 goal), Macy Minges (sr., MF), Jessica Ringelberg (so., MF), Julie Bichler (so., MF), Sydney Howard (so., MF), Gabby Marong (sr., D), Harlie Jones (so., D), Fransisca Childs (jr., D), Aleah Demick (jr., MF), Riley Keller (fr., MF/GK), Taylor Searle (jr., F, 2 goals, 2 assists), Elyssa Tylor (sr., MF)
From the coach: “Cuba-Rushford girls soccer has a good mix of experience (11 seniors) and young talent. We will be looking to build on last season and continue to be competitive in our league.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Jon Beardsley (27th year, 359-108-31)
League: Allegany County
2020 record/postseason: 14-1; C.G. Finney (W, 5-1, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinals); Keshequa (W, 3-2, 2 OT, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinals); Arkport/Canaseraga (L, 2-1, 2 OT, Sec. 5 Class D1 championship)
Roster: Sophia Templeton (sr., F, 17 goals, 16 assists, County MVP), Zoe Beardsley (sr., F/MF, 3 goals, 4 assists, First Team all-star), Torann Wolfer (sr., St., 2 goals, 1 assist), Emily Krzeminski (sr., MF), Lizzy Nugent (sr., MF/F), Kaleigh Kinnicutt (sr., D), Malory DeRock (jr., MF, 4 goals, 2 assists), CeCe Schmidt (jr., MF/F), Emma Beardsley (jr., D), Madison Geertman (jr., D), Kada Frazier (jr., D), Karmen Frazier (jr., D/MF), Grace Russell (so., MF, 24 goals, 16 assists, First Team all-star), Hope Russell (so., F, 19 goals, 7 assists, First Team all-star), Rachel Hatch (so., Sw., 8 assists), Preslee Miller (so., GK, 6 shutouts), Kylee Ellsworth (so., D), Amelia Rose (so., D/MF), Delaney Hillman (so., D), Allison Mills (so., MF), Alex Thur (so., GK), Oakley Frazier (so., D)
From the coach: (See above)
FRIENDSHIP/SCIO
Coach: Deb Warner/Eric Weinman
League: Allegany County
2020 record/postseason: Friendship: 1-8-1; Andover/Whitesville (L, 4-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinals); Scio: 0-9-2
Roster: Kristianna Smith (so., MF/F), Lexi Crossley (so., MF/F), Jenn Dickens (so., D), Logan Roberts (jr., MF/F), Sophie Bolzan (so., MF/F), Tera Beckhorn (jr., MF/F), Kendra Gleason (sr., MF), Grace Drumm (so., GK/D), Keely Sisson (sr., MF), Ashlyn Golden (so., F), Karlee Cochran (so., GK/MF), Nora Thompson (so., D), Claire Calhoun (jr., D), Katherine Lamberson (jr., MF/F), Melana Davenport (sr., D), Jaedyn Shields (sr., F), Samantha Snyder (sr., MF/F), Olivia Marks (so., MF/F), Aloria Moran (so., GK/F), Neveah Ross (so., GK/F)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFAST
Coach: Duane Powers/Lisa Scott-Schneider
League: Allegany County
2020 record/postseason: Genesee Valley: 9-5-1; Honeoye (T, 1-1, GV advances on PKs, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinals); Arkport/Canaseraga (L, 5-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinals); Belfast: 9-4; Lima Chrisian (W, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinals); Jasper-Troupsburg (L, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinals)
Roster: Ashley Burrows (jr., GK), Lexi Burrows (sr., F), Alicia Borden (sr., F, 6 goals), Anna Drozdowski (jr., D, 2 goals), Lauren Haggstrom (jr., F, 2 goals, 2 assists), Sondra Guilford (so., D), Adison Grusendorf (jr., MF, 2 goals, 2 assists), Mary Hamer (so., MF, 3 goals), Hannah Southwick-Powers (fr., F, 8 goals), Jaslyn Shipman (jr., F), Abby Sullivan (so., MF, 1 goal), Harley Proctor (jr., F, 3 goals), Jaiden Enders (sr., D), Angel Fuller (jr., MF), Angel Jimmerson (jr., D), Kylie Lorow (jr., D), Faith Szymkowiak (jr., D).
From the coach: “As we journey through this first year of the merger, a positive is that both teams are coming off a successful 2020 season. We are looking for cohesion and teamwork with this new group, along with work ethic, determination and healthy bodies to keep building the new Bulldog/Jaguar dynasty.”
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Erica Aftuck
League: Independent
2020 record/postseason: 2-5-2
Roster: Makenna Dunbar (fr., GK/D), Kaitlin Osgood (sr., MF/F), Emily Robbins (jr., D/MF), Sawyer Burke (so., MF/F), Vena O’Dell (sr., MF/F), Ashley Whitney (jr., D/MF), Anya Jeffers (sr., D/MF), Lauren Viglietta (so., GK/MF), Jaylynn Mess (sr., MF/F), Emilly Costello (sr., MF/F), Madison Thompson (so., GK/D), Kaylie Fuller (so., D/MF), Kylie Fanton-Acker (sr., MF/D), Audrey Hugar (jr., D), Mackenzie Cowburn (so., D/MF), Hailey Lanphier (so., D), Alyssa Crooks (sr., D/MF), Marissa Ordway (sr., F), Jasmine Wentzi (jr., D/MF), Pearl Brizzee (jr., D)