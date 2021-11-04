PERRY — On a night where the winds were whipping, hail and rain were falling and the temperature dropped below 35 degrees for the first time since last winter, Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen knew the quality opportunities to score would be few.
“Chances were few and far between, and I have said it so many times and I get sick of myself hearing it (by) saying it, but we have got to finish,” Mullen said. “We still got 12 shots, but it was just frustrating how close we were.”
Needing just one goal to send the Eagles to the Far West Regional, Graham Cahill came through, converting on a scramble in front of the box in the 37th minute of the first half. Fillmore, the D1 titleist, then D2 champion Finney, 1-0, in the Section 5 Class D state qualifier to reach their sixth state tournament under Mullen.
“If we finish even, two more of our golden opportunities, nobody's anxious, nobody's losing his mind and I am not having a heart attack and life's good,” Mullen said. “But I am just glad we got one of our chances to go.”
Fillmore imposed its will over the first 30 minutes of the game. The Eagles got to the net every which way, pushing long through-ball passes behind the Finney defenders and connecting several one-touch passes to weave through them. Fillmore had all the answers but no goals.
“They have done an incredibly good job at keeping their players behind the ball and their big athletic kids got it done tonight,” Mullen said.
But finally, on the Eagles’ sixth corner kick of the first half, Carter Sisson played the ball into traffic and after deflections by both teams, Cahill crushed the ball into the back of the net.
“You don't always get silky shots up in the upper corner like we got the other night. Sometimes you win on a shot like that,” Mullen said.
Finney, in the first half, remained content with its only offense coming by way of counterattacks and run-outs following the Eagles’ offensive possession. In the second half, desperation set in for the Falcons and they began pushing their outside midfielders out of their defensive half to create more sustained offensive possession.
“They took two of their best wings and basically pushed them up and to the outside midfield and committed all their assets forward,” Mullen said.
Fillmore’s Luke Colombo and their backline of defense greeted the offensive pressure from Finney with open arms. Colombo collected three saves and Matt Majoros, Cahill and the Eagles’ defenders, with little to no margin for error, consistently cleared dangerous through-balls on one touch in the middle of the field headed for the goal.
“We were on our heels. But when I look back and I see how we played we really didn't give any shots inside the box,” Mullen said. “I also think our defense did a phenomenal job to not really give them the golden opportunity that they needed and hit as many clears as they did efficiently on that difficult playing surface.
Mitch Ward, Fillmore’s leading scorer with the fourth-most goals in Section 5, continued to be held in check. After being greeted by triple and double teams in the Class D1 Final against Arkport/Canaseraga, Ward received much of the same against Finney and even eruptions from the crowd every time he lost the ball or was forced to give it up.
“Mitch was being double and triple-teamed all in the first half,” Mullen said. “They put one guy on him for a bit there at the end of the second half but still Mitch had a lot of pressure throughout.”
Nonetheless, the Eagles got the job done.
Next for Fillmore, it will head to the regional championship Saturday at Williamsville South to take on fellow Big 30 program Ellicottville, the Section 6 Class D winner. Fillmore defeated ECS soundly on two occasions, 10-1 and 6-1, in a pair of regular season non-league matchups.
“Obviously, we're going to prepare hard and we're going to get better and we're going to have a great week of practice,” Mullen said. “At this point, anything can happen, and you prepare. But we're looking forward to bringing home another regional championship on Saturday.”