SOUTH DAYTON — Winners of eight of its last nine and keeping close with league leader Portville, the Ellicottville girls soccer team kept the momentum rolling, cruising past Pine Valley/Gowanda, 7-3, in a CCAA East rematch Tuesday night.
Jocelyn Wyatt scored twice to in the first half guide the Eagles to a 5-1 halftime lead. Alysa Williams, Mandy Hurlburt, Marissa Clark, Sam Stock and Marissa Clark each tacked on scores to help overwhelm the Panthers.
The Eagles had PV/Gowanda’s number all year, sweeping the season series by an aggregate score of 11-3. Ellicottville continued to roll, improving to 11-4 while securing its 10th league victory en route to a 10-2 East finish (with both losses coming to Portville). That’s second behind only to the latter, which sits 10-0, with league contests today and Friday remaining.
PV/Gowanda dropped to 3-10-2, second to last in the division.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Andover/Whitesville 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELFAST — Zoey Lee and Kennedy Bledsoe scored on either side of halftime to lift Andover/Whitesville to its fourth-straight win.
Ava Grice assisted on Lee’s marker while Brynn Scholl made two saves in a shutout effort for A/W (8-6), which avenged a 2-1 loss to GV/Belfast from last month. Ashley Burrows made three saves for GV/B, which has dropped four in a row after a 7-3 start.
“(Co-head coach) Duane (Powers) and I are hoping our team can find that awesome spark we had at the beginning of the season,” GV/B coach Lisa Scot-Schneider said. “We are struggling to find the back of the net ... it needs to start tomorrow when we play our last regular season at Cuba-Rushford.”