BOLIVAR — After 80 minutes of hard fought play, Bolivar-Richburg earned a 0-0 tie with Wellsville at home Thursday.
Both keepers produced double digit saves to preserve the shutout. Logan Dunbar made 10 saves for the Lions (2-3-1). David Abdo had 12 for the Wolverines (4-1-2).
Offensively, Bolivar-Richburg created multiple scoring chances, 12 shots and ten corners, but failed to convert. The Lions posted a similar statline, 14 shots and four corners, but the results were the same.
“We had a hard fought game against Wellsville tonight,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Mike Zilker said.“Both teams had numerous chances to score and neither team could capitalize.”
Going forward, both teams discovered what they need to improve on heading into the second half of the season and the eventual postseason.
“Our team is continuing to learn and grow and develop into tough little players,” Zilker said. “We have a tough road ahead and I’m hoping that these next few games will help us develop the toughness that we are going to need to make a deep sectional run.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I
Fillmore 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
FILLMORE — Mitch Ward and Brent Zubikowski each scored to help Fillmore (4-2) overcome an early first half deficit.
Trent Scott scored for Genesee-Valley/Belfast (4-2) 11 minutes into the game off a pass from Joe Ward to put the Jaguars up 1-0.
“We are our own worst enemy at times. We bask in our success and just assume because we brought most of our players back that we will win but they got up on us,”Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said.
Later, Jack Cool found Ward for the Eagles first goal in the 34th minute. Eben Secilke then found Zubikowski in the 52nd minute to break the tie.
“This game was a match of two halves. In the first we won no 50-50 balls,” Mullen said. “In the second we didn't let the other team cross half and pounded them back. It is all a matter of when we decide we want to play for each other instead of ourselves.”
Fillmore’s Graham Chaill and GV/B’s Thai Norasthaporn each made six saves.
“Belfast played a fantastic game,” Mullen said. “Their keeper made some spectacular saves to keep his team in the game.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio 3, Houghton 1
HOUGHTON — Tied 1-1 at halftime, Scio (1-4) struck twice in the second half to claim its first victory of the season on the road.
Greg Wesche, Brendan Loucks and Jordan White had the goals for Scio, with Lazar Bulajic and Maximus Morris credited for an assist each.
Henry Sardina scored for Houghton (1-1).
Andover/Whitesville 3, Friendship 0
ANDOVER — Andover/Whitesville scored twice in the first half and added another in the second while improving to 1-4.
Hunter Hill made 10 saves for Friendship (0-6).
CCAA DIVISION I WEST
Olean 1, Fredonia 0
OLEAN — Alex Linderman’s penalty kick goal in the 77th minute was all Olean needed to pull out the shutout home victory.
“It was a tough loss for Fredonia because both teams played really well,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “It was back and forth all night.”
Linderman’s goal came as a sigh of relief for an Olean that has struggled with injuries throughout the season.
“Both teams were hurting with injuries but I thought we played well regardless and we are glad to get the win,” Charles said.
Deadlocked at zero up until three minutes to play, both keepers looked sharp. Josh Gardener collected five saves for the Huskies (3-4, 1-1) while Trevor Hirsch made six saves for the Hillbillies (1-3, 0-1).
Allegany-Limestone 1, Southwestern 0, 2OT
ALLEGANY — Just three seconds before a tie, Allegany-Limestone (5-0) found a way to keep its perfect record intact. Zach Luce scored off an Eric Spring corner kick in the closing seconds of the second overtime period to salvage a victory out of a tight contest with the Trojans.
“Time was running out and it took us a minute to get to the corner,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We pressed everyone up because we knew it was going to be the last play of the game.
“I think (the corner kick) actually hit Maddox DeLong in the face and it found its way to Zach’s foot and he buried it in the back of the net.”
Gators goalie Jack Conroy made two saves in a shutout, while Southwestern’s Jonas Gesing made six saves.
“I thought Southwestern played a really good game,” Luce added. “They put constant pressure on us… I don’t think our touches were great tonight but that’s a credit to Southwestern.
“After playing 100 minutes it was great to get a win but Southwestern played a great game tonight.”
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Randolph 3, Ellicottville 2
RANDOLPH — Randolph scored twice in the final 16 minutes to complete a late-game comeback.
After falling behind 2-1 in the first 44 minutes, eighth grader Kooper Freeman and Nelson teamed up twice to tie the game and give Randolph the lead.
In the 64th minute, Freeman hit Nelson for a goal and in the 77th minute Nelson found Freeman to break the tie.
Ignacio deOrbe and Sam Edwards each scored on passes from Caedon Wyatt to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage early.
Mathurin Griffin had the lone first half goal for the Cardinals on a feed from Nelson in the 34th minute.
Kyle Senn produced five saves for Randolph (2-2, 1-1). Evan Bauer had six saves for Ellicottville (1-3-1, 1-1).
Portville 7, Pine Valley/Gowanda 1
SOUTH DAYTON — Six different players found the back of the net to lead Portville (5-0-1, 2-0) to a blowout road victory.
Nick Harmon led the way scoring twice and dishing out one assist. Kyle Mathes assisted on one of Harmon’s scores and had an unassisted goal of his own in the first half
Michael Cole and Brady German each scored unassisted goals to put the Panthers up 4-0 at the break. In the second half, Bryan Randolph scored once unassisted and Christian Gariepy scored on a feed from Zach Buckner. Troy Vanscikle finished with two saves for the Panthers.
Darwin Westlund scored for Pine Valley/Gowanda at the end of the first half. Matthew Rugg earned the assist.
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 5, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Alex Reynolds scored twice and added an assist to lead Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.
Max Comstock, Christian Wilshire and Ethyn Gilbert all scored once for CV/F. Austin Main had two assists, while Gilbert and Alex Hudson each had one.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-5.