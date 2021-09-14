OLEAN — Dan Freeman held out as long as he could.
But as a bolt of lightning struck overhead, only adding to the torrential downpour and further darkening sky that had enveloped the home pitch at the Olean Intermediate Middle School, he realized he had no choice:
The Olean girls soccer coach had to call it, ceding victory to backyard rival Allegany-Limestone.
Olivia Paterniti scored the go-ahead goal five minutes into the second half and Payton Fortuna added an insurance marker on a penalty kick with 20 minutes remaining as A-L rallied from an early 1-0 deficit for a rain-soaked — and shortened — 3-1 triumph in a CCAA West matchup on Monday.
A science teacher (with a section on weather) in the Olean school district, Freeman knew as he checked the radar midway through the second half that the game might be on borrowed time. He alerted his team to increase its urgency as it appeared it would get only another “five minutes” to play.
But then A-L made it 3-1 on what Freeman described as a dubious handball call in the box and it got even darker with almost no visibility in the rain.
“As soon as they got that PK, there’s a blast of lightning over top of us. I said, ‘forget it, I’m done,’” Freeman acknowledged. “I knew Dale (MacArthur, A-L coach) had it, I’m not waiting. The radar is showing it’s only going to get worse. I don’t know what would have happened if we’d continued on, but they got the best of us today.”
Emily Gibbons had given Olean a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick midway through the first half before Abby Peck tied it in the 34th minute on a free kick. Peck then assisted Paterniti’s goal as A-L broke free to make it 2-1 and the Gators (2-1) remained in front from there.
“In the second half, honestly, I thought we had them on the ropes,” Freeman noted. “(I thought) we’re going to score, we’re down on their side. We’re down there probably 10 minutes straight, crossing it, then they get a quick break and all of a sudden they’re up 2-1. That’s what happens sometimes when you push up, push up, and now they’re able to break free for one.”
Of the handball, he allowed, “It was tough to see anything at that point; our girls said it wasn’t a handball. But they saw something, and I think they just called it a handball. But that’s (A-L’s) win and that’s how it went today.”
Kelsey Riordan made six saves for the Gators while Emma Edwards stopped nine shots for the Huskies (2-2-1).