On a cold Tuesday at their home turf, the O-E Bird Dawgs fell to theSmethport Youth Trap Team. Smethport scored 178 while O-E only earned 171.
The top shooters for the Bird Dawgs were Tyler Fessenden and Gavin Silvis with scores of 23 each, Sebastian Zona earned 22, Nick Brown, Adin Henning, and Kaden Price each received 21, and Harris Bell and Billy Clayson scored 20 each.
For the Smethport Team, the top shooters were Brayden Cosper receiving a perfect score of 25, while William Myers earned an almost perfect score of 24, Bennett Harris scored 23, Cole Szuba earned a 22, and Logan Hurlburt, Bryce Crawford, Michael Wooster, and Colton Furgeson each scored 21.
Teams in the southern conference will travel to Bradford on April 25 for a five-team shoot as the season finale.