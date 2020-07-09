Sheena Tanner went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double to lead Smethport VFW to a 17-7 win over the Pink Ladies on Thursday.
Alyssa Cunningham was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate with a triple for Smethport VFW (2-0). Courtney Schuler added a double and went 3-for-4. Haleigh Larson went 4-for-4. Amber Nelson, Mary Okerlund and Kiara Orner each had two hits.
Kylie Lyons, Katie Douthit, Sara Pfeiffer, Kayla O’Connor, Erin Martin, Tricia Ley and Chrissy Martin each had a hit for the Pink Ladies (0-2).
Randy’s Up The River 18, Rixford Well 2
Jaleesa Sledge hit a 3-run home run in the second and went 3-for-4 to power Randy’s Up the River (2-0). Alex Calbi was 3-for-3 while Tori Johnson, Kayla Welty and Nicole Calbi had two hits each.
Paige Smith finished with two hits for Rixford (0-2).
3rd Base/No Fine Print 23, Union Whiskey 2
Sheri Ensell recorded a home run and a double to lead 3rd Base/No Fine Print (2-0). Sara Wesley went 3-for-3 with a double.
Erika Bacna finished with a triple and Mandy Martin robbed a home run for Union Whiskey (0-2).