Megan Zylinski went 4-for-5 with a double to lift Smethport VFW past Angee’s, 13-10, in Olean Women’s Softball League playoff action Monday night.
The win propelled No. 2 Smethport in Thursday’s ‘A’ bracket championship game while forcing top-seeded Angee’s into an elimination game later in the night.
Karly Welty, Courtney MacNeal, Amber Nelson, Alyssa Cunningham and Kiara Orner all had three hits while Kamryn Cook and Molly Kate McCullough each added two hits. Abbey Woodarded doubled for Smethport (13-1), which pumped out 25 hits in the game.
Ann Kennedy and Hannah Lathrop both went 2-for-4 with a double and Gabby Carpenter was 3-for-5 for Angee’s (12-2). Nyla Reuter, Betty Fratercangelo and Sophia Fratercangelo both had two hits.
Randy’s Up The River 15, Allegany Beverage 3Jordan Lucas went 3-for-4 with a grand and racked up seven RBI to key No. 3 Randy’s to an elimination game triumph.
Torri Johnson and Shaina Griffin each had three hits for the winners (13-3). Kayla Welty, Kim Clayton and Jill Slawiak all added two hits.
For No. 5 Allegany Beverage (8-8), Marissa Olson had two hits.
Randy’s Up The River 10, Angee’s 6Jordan Lucas continued a red-hot outing, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to propel Randy’s past top-seeded Angee’s and into Thursday’s title game.
Kayla Welty went 3-for-4 with a two-out bases loaded triple as part of a five-run sixth inning that allowed Randy’s (14-3) to go from down 6-5 to up 10-6.
Alex Calbi and Jill Slawiak each had three hits and Alyssa Ramarge posted two hits. For Angee’s (12-3), Gabby Carpenter was 4-for-4 and Nyla Rueter homered and finished with two hits.
No. 3 Randy’s will take on second-seeded Smethport VFW in Thursday’s championship tilt.
B BRACKETFlickerwood Wine 21, Misfits 10Britta Rajski went 4-for-6 with a home run to power No. 8 Flickerwood to a semifinal victory.
Rachel Anderson went 3-for-6 with a double and triple, Dani Newman was 4-for-5 with a triple and Jenna Hicks was 3-for-6 with a triple.
Kristen Tanner and Baylee Brien also went 3-for-6 and Kelsie Dinkins was 3-for-5.
For the seventh-seeded Misfits, Emily Brown was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, Sunnea John was 3-for-4 with a double and Emily and Molly Cooper both went 2-for-4.
These two teams will meet again for the ‘B’ bracket championship on Thursday.