REC SOFTBALL

Randy’s Up the River’s Spryce York runs to second base while Angee’s Kristiana Pavone looks to make the out during an Olean Women’s Softball League playoff game on Monday night at Forness Field. Randy’s went on to a 10-6 victory.

 Photo provided

Megan Zylinski went 4-for-5 with a double to lift Smethport VFW past Angee’s, 13-10, in Olean Women’s Softball League playoff action Monday night.

The win propelled No. 2 Smethport in Thursday’s ‘A’ bracket championship game while forcing top-seeded Angee’s into an elimination game later in the night.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social