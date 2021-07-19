OLEAN — Karly Welty went 3-for-5 as Smethport VFW topped 3rd Base/No Fine Print, 10-2, in an Olean Women’s Softball League matchup on Monday night.
Megany Zylinski, Amber Nelson, Courtney MacNeal, Molly Kate McCullough, Stacey Dickerson, Abbey Woodard and Miranda Bailey all added two hits for Smethport VFW, which used a two-run fourth to break an early 2-2 tie and then plated six fifth-inning runs to pull away. Smethport VFW (9-1) maintained a tie with Randy’s Up the River for first place in the league standings.
Abbey Harper doubled while Kelly Tincher, Shelby Overturf, Lanette Jimerson and Anna Gifford all singled for 3rd Base/No Fine Print (7-3).
Angee’s 10, Moose Club 7
Nyla Rueter went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double and Sophia Aiello also homered to spark Angee’s (8-2).
Sophia Fratercanglo, Ann Kennedy, Katie Stuckey (triple) and Hannah Aiello all went 2-for-3 in the win.
Michelle Cisco went 4-for-4 while Jenna Linn and Tiffany Worthington each finished 3-for-3 for Moose Club (3-7).
Angee’s 14, Union Whiskey 5
Courtney McCutcheon went 4-for-5 with two doubles to lead Angee’s to its second win of the night in a two-opponent doubleheader sweep.
Evelyn Nuzzo (triple), Nyla Reuter (double) and Leslie Nasuta all finished 4-for-4 while Katie Stuckey was 3-for-4 with a double for the winners.
Melissa Brant went 3-for-4 with a double for Union Whiskey (5-7).
Randy’s Up The River 14, Four Mile Brewery 6
Nicole Calbi, Alex Calbi and Kayla Henning all went 4-for-4 to guide Randy’s.
Torri Johnson was 3-for-3 and Jordan Lucas also added three hits while Kayla Welty and Jess Weinman each posted two hits for the winners (9-1).
Rachel Confer, Ann Confer and Ashley Greeley all had three hits for Four Mile Brewery (3-6).
Jackson Trucking 17, State King 1
Dani Newman finished 3-for-4 with a double and triple and Shannon Szymanski went 3-for-4 with a triple to key Jackson Trucking (1-9) to its first win.
Kristen Tanner was 3-for-4, Taylor Komidar was 3-for-5 and Liz Rix (double) and Stephanie Wilt each went 2-for-4 for the winners.
Meg Button tripled while Raegan Kennedy and Shannon Detweiler each had a hit for State King Regulators (0-10).
Four Mile Brewery 17, Jackson Trucking 1
Rachel Confer went 3-for-4 with a triple as Four Mile Brewery picked up a split in a two-opponent twinbill.
Ashley Brown finished 2-for-3 with a double while Ashley Greeley and Amber Greeley also doubled for Four Mile (4-6).
Taylor Komidar, Olivia Goodwill and Amanda Jackson had one hit each for Jackson Trucking (1-10).
Mighty Shamrocks 7, Union Whiskey 3
Britta Rajski hit a home run and tripled to lift the Mighty Shamrocks (6-5).
Amber Sawaya and Mandy Martin each had two hits for Union Whiskey (5-6).
Village Green 19, Pink Ladies 6
Taylor Potter went 4-for-5 to lead Village Green, which evened its record at 5-5.
Heather Burdick, Kaelyn Shea (double) and Hannah Wilber all added three hits for the winner.
Elyse Graham smacked two home runs while Sara Pfeiffer, Renee Williams and Kayla O’Connor all had two hits for Pink Ladies (3-6).