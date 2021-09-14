Allegany-Limestone’s Cooper Wilczewski (22) forest a shot past Olean’s Andre Fratercangelo during the first half of a CCAA West matchup on Tuesday night in Allegany. The Gators went on to a 4-0 victory.
SMETHPORT, Pa. — Last year, the Smethport football team left no doubt over who ruled the District 9 Small School North.
Quarterback Noah Lent and company have followed last year’s league title with a perfect start through three weeks of the 2021 season. And, although coach Adam Jack will readily tell you that there’s a long way to go, Friday’s win over Port Allegany cemented the Hubbers as the team to beat in the North once again.
“We talk a lot about getting better each week, and I thought we took another little step forward this week in terms of being able to respond to Port’s scores by coming back and scoring ourselves,” Jack said.
Smethport opened up a 21-6 halftime lead en route to a 35-14 defeat of the surging Gators, which had entered the game 1-1.
Lent completed 6-of-11 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. More of his damage came on the ground, however, as he rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard scamper to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Multiple Big 30 committee members who attended the game complimented Lent’s capabilities.
“(Lent is) one of those rare high school QBs that can beat you with his arm and his legs,” one member noted. “He’s not big at 5-11 and 155 pounds but is shifty, tough and an accurate thrower, even on the move.”
Another committeeman said that Lent is as good a high school quarterback as he’s seen in several years.
“He’s a threat with his arm but probably even more so with his legs,” the committee member said. “He’s a threat to score everytime he touches the ball. When you combine his skill set with his years of experience, you get a very solid player. He’ll be a handful for every defense he faces this year.”
Members noted several of Smethport’s weapons surrounding Lent, as well, including passing targets Brandon Higley and Alex Ognen, plus running backs Ryan Pelchy and Ryan Mason. Pelchy tallied 89 yards on the ground Friday while Ognen caught three passes for 89 yards.
Jack called Ognen’s production a “pleasant surprise” after his two-year hiatus from football.
“He’s been (Lent’s) go-to when we’ve needed a play and has come through with some great catches, able to get open in important situations,” Jack said.
Smethport’s defense shouldn’t be discredited, either.
The Hubbers have allowed an average of 13 points per game this season, slightly behind the pace they accrued last year (7 points allowed). At the heart of this year’s Hubber defense is senior linebacker Travis Cooney.
“(Cooney) is as good a linebacker as I’ve seen in a while,” one observer said. “He’s very aggressive, explosive and is a sure tackler. Opposing offenses better know where he is or they’re going to have a very long night.”
While their backfield makes headlines, defense has quietly become a trademark of the Hubbers.
“Defense is a staple of our program,” Jack said. “Our kids pride themselves on keeping other teams out of the end zone as much as they do on scoring.”
Cooney has already tallied 25 tackles, including 10 in each of the Hubbers’ last two games, while the junior linebacker Pelchy, a first-year starter, has totaled 16 tackles and two sacks in the last two games.
After back-to-back losses to two of District 9’s best small school teams (it lost to Keystone, 36-30 in Week 2), Port Allegany could be the area’s best 1-2 team.
“(Quarterback) Drew Evans throws a nice ball, is elusive in the pocket, and can run when necessary,” one member noted. “Noah Archer and Blaine Moses are every bit as good a combination as the Smethport running backs, and Peyton Stiles, a sophomore, is a quality receiver. When you combine that with a very young offensive and defensive line I’d expect Port to challenge for the D9 title next year.”
None of the aforementioned players are seniors, as is the case with the majority of Port’s linemen. The Gators will have the rest of the season to prove their place among D9’s contenders.
“There is no denying how much (coach) Justin Bienkowski has improved the program with his contagious and infectious enthusiasm,” one member said. “Their best football is ahead of them.”
Otto-Eldred (1-2) turned heads in Week 3 with a 28-8 victory over previously undefeated Cameron County.
The Terrors, victims of an immense graduating class, limited the Red Raiders’ versatile rushing attack. They’ll face a pair of tough upcoming games, hosting Union/AC Valley before a trip to Smethport, but Friday’s win provided promise for a young Terror roster.
Coudersport shut out Sheffield for its first win under new coach Frank Brown, a 63-0 triumph in which the Falcons scored eight first-half touchdowns.
Coudy, a preseason favorite to win the D9 North, dropped back-to-back games to Cameron County and Elk County Catholic to begin its season. The Falcons will travel to Brockway this week before a trip to Port Allegany the following week.
