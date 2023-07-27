OLEAN — Smethport VFW scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get past Pink Ladies in a first-round Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League game Thursday night.
Smethport VFW, the No. 3 seed, held off No. 6 Pink Ladies 11-10 in an A Bracket opening round game at Forness Field 8.
Karly Welty was 3-for-4 with a double for Smethport (11-2), while Molly Kate McCullough and Kamryn Cook had two hits each. Courtney MacNeal, Amber Nelson, Mia Welty, Mallory Welty, Alyssa Cunnignham and Sheena Tanner had one hit each. Smethport plays No. 2 House’s Parkwood Monday (5:45 p.m) at Forness 1.
For Pink Ladies (8-5), Chrissy Martin and Erin Martin both hit home runs and both finished 2-for-4. Elyse Graham had two doubles in a 2-for-4 night and Ashley Colley was 2-for-4 with a double.
A BRACKET
Angee’s 12, Union Whiskey 7
No. 5 Angee’s (9-4) defeated No. 4 Union Whiskey as Ashley Peterson (triple), Leslie Nasuta (double) and DeAnna Foster all went 3-for-4.
Evelyn Nuzzo hit a double and a triple and Sophia Fratercangelo, Bethany Fratercangelo and Kristiana Pavone had two hits each. Angee’s plays No. 1 Randy’s on Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Forness 8.
For Union Whiskey (8-5), Grace Wood went 4-for-4, while Meg Ellis went 3-for-4, Savannah Carapellitti went 3-for-3 and Mandy Martin went 2-for-3 with a triple.
B BRACKET
Broken Wing 12, Shamrocks 8
Nelly Freeman hit two home runs — a three-run homer and a grand slam — to lead No. 11 Broken Wing (4-9) to a B Bracket first-round victory.
Freeman went 4-for-4. Also for Broken Wing, Amy Gephart went 4-for-4 with two doubles, while
Olivia Angell, Erin Shoup and Brandi Buttino (double) all went 3-for-4. Broken Wing plays No. 7 Home Town Monday at 7 p.m. at Forness 8.
For Shamrocks (3-10), Jen Barnes went 3-for-3, Cas Mills went 2-for-4 and Chrissy Hetrick and Amy Hobler both went 2-for-3.
State King 12, Talty’s 4
Kimmy Martinelli went 2-for-4, including a double and a triple, to lead No. 8 State King (6-7).
Missy Miles went 2-for-3 and Megan Buton and Amber Mohr both went 2-for-4. State King is set to play No. 9 Hungry Burro on Monday at Forness 9.
For Talty’s (0-13), Nay Nay Beil went 3-for-4 including a triple.