The Bills couldn’t have picked a worse week to try to get back on track.
Losses the past two Sundays have dropped them from 6-1 and alone atop the American Football Conference to 6-3 and third place in the AFC East.
Quarterback Josh Allen has struggled through the worst 2½-game stretch since his rookie season (related story this page) but what was supposed to be a home game tomorrow afternoon at Highmark Stadium has suddenly become at neutral site meeting with the Cleveland Browns at Detroit’s Ford Field (1 o’clock CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
Reaction from Buffalo fans to the venue switch was brutal on Twitter, accusing the team of being “soft” and “afraid of the snow” and enraged that a home game was lost to a lake-effect event that dumped five-feet of snow on Orchard Park with no consideration of the logistics involved for the teams or the travel risks faced by fans.
FOR THE Bills, their hopes of winning the conference and homefield edge throughout the playoffs have pretty much come down to an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season.
Cleveland, 3-6, is trying to hang on two more weeks and be relevant until controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson finishes his NFL-mandated 11-game suspension.
This matchup, under ideal conditions, features an interesting dynamic.
The Browns, with running backs Nick Chubb and backup Kareem Hunt, rank fifth in the league in average rushing yards per game (159) and are second in the NFL in ground touchdowns (16).
Buffalo, on the other hand, after leading the league for the season’s first six weeks in rushing yards surrendered per game (76), over the last three games has given up an average of exactly 100 more.
Playing in a dome could figuratively help Allen reacquire his passing magic, but the reality is, weather conditions were fine in both the loss to the Jets at the Meadowlands two weeks back and the home defeat by Minnesota a Sunday ago in Orchard Park.
THE BIG question for Buffalo’s players and staff is how the team has been held without a touchdown for three straight second halves, a stretch over which Allen has thrown six self-inflicted bad-decision interceptions, fumbled three times and was sacked on nine occasions.
And the consensus is, despite the elbow injury he sustained late in the loss at East Rutherford, N.J., Allen’s struggles aren’t physical, but rather above his shoulders.
In assessing the Bills’ recent struggles, coach Sean McDermott conceded, “turnovers in our red zone have played a big part in that … some run defense … and some style of offense in terms of different looks and different complexions of the offense.”
The summation is apt.
As ugly as those six picks were, Buffalo’s problems extend far beyond that.
“There’s more than one reason for it … it’s decision-making, Josh is a very talented player and he’s confident in the guys around him, but sometimes you’ve got to let the game come to you and take what the defense gives you at times,” McDermott allowed. “We’ve got to put him in position to do that, so it’s not just one specific thing it’s multiple things.”
That was a thinly-veiled shot at offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s play-calling, and unspoken criticism of the Bills’ run defense.
“When you look at it, during the bye, we were one of the top teams in the second half both offensively and defensively,” he admitted. “Now we’ve taken a step back and we have to reassess and make the appropriate adjustments.”
AS FOR Allen, Dorsey pointed out, “Quarterback is 100% about being smart but not conservative with the football. You can’t go into a game and go into a shell, you’ve got to be able to be yourself and attack a defense but at the same time be smart with it.”
Referring to Buffalo’s run ‘D,’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is all too aware of the challenge Cleveland presents.
“That explosive run Dalvin (Cook of the Vikings) had (81-yard TD jaunt) really put a damper on the good things we had done,” he said. “Chubb is another type of back that you can stop him, stop him, stop him and all of a sudden he can break one. We have to learn from (last Sunday) and stay gap-sound and tackle because he’s an exceptional running back, one of the best, if not the best in the NFL.”
Unfortunately, the Bills’ defense will be short-handed tomorrow with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (still not ready to return from knee surgery) out for Sunday while safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) questionable.
Worst of all, Buffalo endured a totally-disrupted week of practice as Wednesday’s offense day was reduced to a walk-through as team illness didn’t leave enough healthy players for a full workout and Friday’s session was conducted via Zoom as there was no access to the AdPro Center due to the snowstorm.