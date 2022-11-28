CUBA — For the Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team, the tangible positive was that it essentially played even for three full quarters with a Canisteo-Greenwood group that returned many of its top players from a 15-win team.
The negative is that it wasn’t able to do that for the first one.
Lillian Mullen dropped in 20 points and C-G opened up a 24-5 first-quarter lead before topping the Rebels, 70-45, in both teams’ season-opener on Monday night. Brooke Burd made it a 1-2 C-G punch by totaling 18 points and Bailey Mullen chipped in 11 points.
Taylor Searle, a returning Big 30 all-star, had a team-best 17 points while Brynn Lavery posted 10 for the Rebels. C-R played Canisteo to a 46-40 game over the final 24 minutes, but allowed too much defensively as a whole, coach Aaron Wight noted.
“We really fell into a big hole early,” White said. “Once we settled down we looked a little better, they just had too many different ways they could score offensively. We have to improve on defense.”
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE Jasper-Troupsburg 57, Hinsdale 17GREENWOOD — Natalie Cornell recorded 24 points and Reagan Miles notched 13 to key Jasper-Troupsburg to a season-opening victory.
Hinsdale opened the season 0-1.
Andover/Whitesville 61, Alfred-Almond 10ALMOND — Vanessa Hall opened her anticipated senior season in familiar fashion, pouring in 27 points to lead Andover/Whitesville.
Hall, a multi-year Big 30 scoring champion, enters her final campaign closing in on 2,000-career points after eclipsing Whitesville’s career (1,530 points) and single-season (661) scoring marks last season and going for a career-high 48 against Lima Christian in the playoffs.
Gabbi Hall and Zoe Baert each added eight points for A/W, which outscored the Eagles 22-1 in the second quarter to break the game open.
Alfred-Almond starts the season 0-1.
BOYS
NON-LEAGUEJasper-Troupsburg 73, Hinsdale 13GREENWOOD — Cash Bouton led a trio of double-digit scorers with 20 points and Jasper-Troupsburg opened a 20-0 first-quarter lead before cruising.
Jared Ainsworth and Sawyer Troxel added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (1-0). Henry Schwartz (7 points) and Cody Barton (6) accounted for Hinsdale’s (0-1) scoring.
AT ALMOND Andover/Whitesville (61)
Palmatier 2 0-0 4, V. Hall 13 0-0 27, Terhune 1 0-0 2, Brewster 3 0-0 6, Baert 4 0-2 8, G. Hall 4 0-0 8, Bledsoe 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 0-2 61.
Alfred-Almond (10)
McMichael 1 0-0 2, Brackan 1 1-2 3, Badeau 2 1-2 5, Hann 0 0- 0 0. Totals: 4 2-4 10. Andover/Whites. 12 34 50 61 Alfred-Alm. 4 5 7 10
Three-point goals: A/W 1 (V. Hall); A-A (none). Total fouls: A/W 11, A-A 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT CUBA Canisteo-Greenwood (70)
B. Mullen 5 0-0 11, Roach 1 0-0 2, Tigner 2 0-0 4, Richardson 1 1-2 3, L. Mullen 9 1-2 20, Burd 8 2-3 18, Ferris 2 0-1 4, Coddington 2 0-0 4, Winans 1 1-2 4. Totals: 31 5-10 70.
Cuba-Rushford (45)
Maples 1 0-0 2, Retz 2 1-2 5, Lavery 5 0-0 10, Demick 1 0-0 2, Searle 6 3-5 17, Duvall 2 1-2 5, Poore 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 5-9 45.
Three-point goals: C-G 3 (B. Mullen, L. Mullen, Winans); C-R 2 (Searle). Total fouls: C-G 15, C-R 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Cuba-Rushford, 29-27.
BOYS AT JASPER Hinsdale (13)
Schwartz 1 4-6 7, Barton 2 2-5 6, Br. Bergstrom 0 0-0 0, Neubert 0 0-0 0, Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 6-11 13.
Jasper-Troupsburg (73)
Lawson 4 0-0 9, G. Guerin 1 0-0 2, Troxel 4 0-0 10, Jar. Ainsworth 6 3-6 15, Bouton 7 6-9 20, Zver 2 0-0 4, Jam. Ainsworth 2 1-2 5, Baker 3 0-0 6, Space 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 10-17 73. Hinsdale 0 11 11 13 J-T 20 38 55 73
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 1 (Schwartz); J-T 3 (Lawson, Troxel 2). Total fouls: Hinsdale 11, J-T 15. Fouled out: None.