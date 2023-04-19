CUBA — Cuba-Rushford’s Eli Sleggs and Jack Frank drove in four runs each as the Rebels’ baseball team improved to 4-2 with a win over Hinsdale.
C-R won 16-6 in five innings.
Sleggs hit 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Frank went 3-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases.
On the mound, Allen Fuller held Hinsdale to three hits over the first three innings and Smith held the Bobcats without a hit over the final two.
For Hinsdale, Jake Elliott hit an RBI double and scored twice, Xander Pascucci was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI and Payton Keller was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 28, Friendship/Scio 3
SCIO — Luke Colombo, Mitch Ward, Brent Zubikowski and Kalen Beardsley combined for a one-hitter for Fillmore (4-0).
The Eagles scored nine runs in the first, five in the second and broke it open for good with 13 in the third.
Friendship/Scio fell to 0-4.
AT SCIO
R H E
Fillmore 95(13) 01X X — 28 8 2 Friendship/Scio 201 00X X — 3 1 13 Landen Arnold (0 SO, 3 BB), Nick Sortore (1) (2 SO, 6 BB), Tyler Nickerson (3) (0 SO, 5 BB), Matt Donohue (4) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Cooper Greenman Luke Colombo (3 SO, 1 BB), Mitch Ward (3) (2 SO, 2 HBP), Brent Zubikowski (4) (2 SO, 0 BB), Kalen Beardsley (5) (2 SO, 1 BB, 1 HBP) and Nolan Krzeminski
AT CUBA
R H E